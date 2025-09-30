A new USF president, the D.C. shutdown, and post-hurricane challenges and emotions

Host Matthew Peddie has a full lineup on our second show. We’ll start with USF’s new president, touch on the Rays’ sale closing and explore the challenges and emotions a year after last year’s devastating hurricane. Finally, a Florida congressman visits to talk about the impending government shutdown.

USF selects a new president

The University of South Florida presidential search committee is recommending Moez Limayem to take over for the outgoing Rhea Law. He’s no stranger to USF after spending 10 years as the dean for the university’s Muma College of Business. We talk to Betty Castor, a former USF president, about Limayem and what likely went into the committee’s decision.

GUEST:



Betty Castor, former USF president

Still rebuilding from the ’24 hurricanes?

WUSF reporters have been checking in with several people they met after Milton and Helene devastated our community. A year later, many still face challenges. Experts join us to discuss what help residents received and what they are still missing. They also have answers on what to expect from FEMA and advice for future storms.

GUESTS:



Charles Gallagher, lawyer with the firm Gallagher and Associates

Jodie Fiske, Manatee County public safety director

Cathie Perkins, Pinellas County Emergency Management director

The emotional toll of the storms

After a hurricane, recovery isn’t just about repairing homes — it’s about holding each other up. Ernest Hooper from the United Way and Father Curtis Carro of St. Raphael Catholic Church join us to share how community networks, volunteers and faith help people find purpose after disaster. We’ll also hear what last year’s storms revealed about the region’s resilience.

GUESTS:



Ernest Hooper, United Way Suncoast chief communication officer

Father Curtis Carro, St. Raphael Catholic Church in St. Petersburg

Government shutdown awaits

Washington, D.C., is again on the brink of stopping in its tracks. Republican U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan joins the show to discuss what a shutdown could mean for Floridians and whether there’s a path to compromise before tonight. We’ll also look at how the stakes go beyond politics, with millions of Floridians’ health coverage hanging in the balance.

GUEST:

