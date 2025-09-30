© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

A new USF president, the D.C. shutdown, and post-hurricane challenges and emotions

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published September 30, 2025 at 1:38 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
A search committee has selected former USF business school dean Moez Limayem as the university's next president.

Host Matthew Peddie has a full lineup on our second show. We’ll start with USF’s new president, touch on the Rays’ sale closing and explore the challenges and emotions a year after last year’s devastating hurricane. Finally, a Florida congressman visits to talk about the impending government shutdown.

USF selects a new president

The University of South Florida presidential search committee is recommending Moez Limayem to take over for the outgoing Rhea Law. He’s no stranger to USF after spending 10 years as the dean for the university’s Muma College of Business. We talk to Betty Castor, a former USF president, about Limayem and what likely went into the committee’s decision.

GUEST:

  • Betty Castor, former USF president

Still rebuilding from the ’24 hurricanes?

WUSF reporters have been checking in with several people they met after Milton and Helene devastated our community. A year later, many still face challenges. Experts join us to discuss what help residents received and what they are still missing. They also have answers on what to expect from FEMA and advice for future storms.

GUESTS:

  • Charles Gallagher, lawyer with the firm Gallagher and Associates
  • Jodie Fiske, Manatee County public safety director
  • Cathie Perkins, Pinellas County Emergency Management director

The emotional toll of the storms

After a hurricane, recovery isn’t just about repairing homes — it’s about holding each other up. Ernest Hooper from the United Way and Father Curtis Carro of St. Raphael Catholic Church join us to share how community networks, volunteers and faith help people find purpose after disaster. We’ll also hear what last year’s storms revealed about the region’s resilience.

GUESTS:

  • Ernest Hooper, United Way Suncoast chief communication officer
  • Father Curtis Carro, St. Raphael Catholic Church in St. Petersburg

Government shutdown awaits

Washington, D.C., is again on the brink of stopping in its tracks. Republican U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan joins the show to discuss what a shutdown could mean for Floridians and whether there’s a path to compromise before tonight. We’ll also look at how the stakes go beyond politics, with millions of Floridians’ health coverage hanging in the balance.

GUEST:

  • Vern Buchanan, U.S. House of Representatives, 16th congressional district

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local USFUniversity of South FloridaBetty CastorMoez LimayemHurricanesU.S. CongressVern BuchananErnest Hooper
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for "Florida Matters," my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
See stories by Lily Belcher