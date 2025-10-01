© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters Live & Local

USF's new president, the Ybor cigar industry, executions and a Plant City community advocate

By Matthew Peddie,
Lily BelcherGracyn DoctorAmelie Horace
Published October 1, 2025 at 1:57 PM EDT
Moez Limayem, president at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, has been named the finalist for the same post at USF.

On "Live and Local," host Matthew Peddie and his guests will discuss the new president at USF, Ybor City's cigar legacy, Florida’s record-setting executions and Plant City’s vibrant community traditions.

What’s next for USF under Limayem?

(0:00) With nearly 50,000 students and thousands of employees, USF’s choice of a new president is a major decision for the Tampa Bay community. Moez Limayem has been named the finalist for the job. We discuss his background and the significance of this leadership change with a longtime chronicler of all things USF and an education reporter.

GUESTS:

  • Mark Schriener, WUSF assistant news director
  • Eric Kelderman, Chronicle of Higher Education senior writer

Rolling through Tampa’s cigar past

(12:04) Ybor City was once the cigar-making capital of the world, with more than 200 factories shaping Tampa’s identity. Today, just one remains: J.C. Newman. A fourth-generation owner from the company joins local historian Rodney Kite Powell in studio to discuss the rise, fall and enduring culture of Tampa’s cigar industry, and what its future holds.

GUESTS:

  • Rodney Kite Powell, Tampa Bay History Center
  • Drew Newman, J.C. Newman Cigar Co. co-owner

13 executions and counting

(21:04) Florida continues to lead the nation in executions, with 13 carried out this year. Victor Tony Jones was the most recent, and another is scheduled later this month. We’ll talk to an advocate against capital punishment about the state’s use of the death penalty and its broader implications.

GUEST:

  • Maria DeLiberato, Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty

Watching Plant City grow

(31:04) Sharon Moody has spent decades shaping her hometown of Plant City through volunteer work and community initiatives. From founding the Plant City Black Heritage Foundation to making the Strawberry Festival more inclusive, she’s worked to create opportunities and celebrate local culture. We’ll hear her reflections on growing up in the city, the changes and what it Plant City unique.

GUEST:

  • Sharon Moody, Plant City community advocate

Florida Matters Live & Local executionsUniversity of South FloridaUSFPlant CityCigarsYbor City
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for "Florida Matters," my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
