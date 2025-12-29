Pride of Tampa will host festival in March after Tampa Pride canceled parade

A new group, Pride of Tampa, is stepping in to host a festival in March after Tampa Pride canceled its annual parade due to "the current political and economic climate."

Aaron Horcha, vice president of Pride of Tampa, that's why he and other organizers came together.

"We needed Pride to make sure people understand that we are not backing down, that we are here and we are not going anywhere," Horcha said.

Over the previous decade, Tampa Pride hosted the city's Tampa Pride Festival and Diversity Parade each March in Ybor City. But the nonprofit announced in September it was taking a hiatus in 2026 to "reassess long-term strategy" after funding challenges. It is uncertain if the celebration will return in 2027.

Tampa Pride also announced on Facebook and its webpage that it wouldn't renew the contract of president Carrie West.

The statement said "challenges with corporate sponsorships, reductions in county, state and federal grant funding, and the discontinuation of DEI programs under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has made it increasingly difficult for our organization to sustain ongoing operations for 2026."

This isn't the first time Tampa Pride canceled an event. In 2023, the group decided not to go forward with Pride on the River, citing a new state law that penalizes businesses if children attend "adult live performances" like drag shows.

In recent months, state and federal crackdowns on diversity, equity and inclusion have pushed local governments to scale back or discontinue certain DEI initiatives.

In October, the city of Tampa disbanded its Racial Reconciliation Committee over fear of losing federal funding. City council members said the committee can still meet as an independent organization and submit proposals.

This year, St. Petersburg leaders removed the city's iconic rainbow crosswalk at Central Avenue and 25th Street to comply with a new state law mandating public roads be clear of any political, social or ideological messaging.

In response, the city installed rainbow-colored bike racks near the intersection. And, some residents and businesses painted rainbows on their private properties or placed pride flags around the city, according to a report from Axios.

St. Pete Pride, the largest LGBTQ+ event in Florida, still plans to host its annual celebration in June.

Pride of Tampa is not affiliated with Tampa Pride and has an all-volunteer board of directors, according to the new group's website. The group's Facebook page lists itself as a nonprofit.

Horcha said while Pride of Tampa will not organize a parade this year, it hopes to in the future.

The event is planned for March 28 at the Cuban Club in Ybor City and will feature live entertainment and vendors.

The main challenge is funding, Horcha said. With larger corporate sponsors less willing to support LGBTQ+ events, he said the group is relying more on grassroots efforts.

Horcha said his organization is partnering with other local groups to ensure the celebration is as inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community as possible.

"We are not going to leave any demographic behind within the LGBT community, plus," he said.