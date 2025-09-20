Tampa Pride won't be held in 2026, citing 'political and economic climate'

Tampa Pride is taking a one-year hiatus and will not be held in 2026.

The Tampa Pride Board made the announcement in a post on Facebook off a letter written Aug. 1 — and updated on Facebook and its official page — in which it said it would not renew Carrie West's contract as Tampa Pride president after Aug. 1.

The board said the decision to cancel the Pride celebration was made due to the "current political and economic climate."

It includes "challenges with corporate sponsorships, reductions in county, state and federal grant funding, and the discontinuation of DEI programs under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has made it increasingly difficult for our organization to sustain ongoing operations for 2026," the post read.

The cancellation includes the Tampa Pride Festival and Diversity Parade, which was held in Ybor City in March — along with other associated events.

"We recognize the festival and parade’s significant financial contribution to local businesses and its vital role to our LGBTQIA+ community," the post read. "However, this pause is necessary for the organization to regroup, reassess our long-term strategy, and identify additional avenues of funding to secure the future stability of Tampa Pride events."

The board credited West's "remarkable dedication and unwavering service" during her 12 years as president.

"The Board, Directors, committee members, and the community are profoundly grateful for your tireless efforts and leadership, which have left a lasting impact on our organization and the many events you have brought to the city and county that had showcased our unique inclusive area across the country," the post read.

There was no word as far as specific plans to resume the parade in 2027.