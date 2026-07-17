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RJK Jr. lauds Tampa General Hospital for going healthy with patient meals

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published July 17, 2026 at 4:50 AM EDT
Four people surrounding a podium onstage. The podium says Make Hospital Food Healthy Again
Steve Newborn
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WUSF
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at Tampa General Hospital on July 16, 2026. With him, from left, are TGH president and CEO John Couris, Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and chef Geoffrey Zakarian.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he hopes other hospitals will replicate Tampa General's move to ditch high-carb, highly processed foods.

The food you get while recuperating at Tampa General Hospital might be tasting better these days. At least, it's likely to be better for you.

It's the first hospital to sign a healthy food pledge that may be adopted by other medical centers.

Tampa General officials signed the pledge next to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The hospital hired an executive chef, Geoffrey Zakarian, to totally revamp their menus. Kennedy says hospitals will be asked to serve healthier meals, instead of ultra-processed foods.

ALSO READ: Celebrity chef gives Tampa General Hospital's patient menu a five-star makeover

"We have a template here at Tampa General," Kennedy said during an appearance Thursday. "We can point to Tampa General, one of the biggest hospital systems in the country, 1,000 beds, soon to be 1,200, eight different hospital systems. And we can say if they did it, you can do it."

Kennedy says hospitals are a good place to start redoing their menus because four in 10 children in the nation have some kind of food-induced chronic disease.

"These are places where people come to get healthy. And we were giving them stuff that is going to actually aggravate and amplify their chronic illnesses," he said.

TGH president John Couris signed the pledge next to Kennedy.

"The fact that we stand here as the first hospital to sign the Make Hospital Food Healthier pledge, it is a real honor not only to serve our community," Couris said, "but to be a role model for the rest of the country."

Zakarian says the food he has chosen at the hospital is the same food he serves at his restaurants.

"But really what was the most important here was changing the culture," Zakarian said, "because there's a lot of rules embedded into the system we have now that really don't work."

Zakarian said he promotes locally grown foods that have a minimum of processed ingredients.

Man speaks at podium surrounded by three other people
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF Public Media
Chef Geoffrey Zakarian speaks at the Tampa General Hospital pledge signing for healthy patient meals attended by TGH president and CEO John Couris, from left, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, on July 16, 2026.

Tags
Health News Florida Tampa General HospitalRobert F. Kennedy Jr.Health News FloridaHospitalsHealthy Eating
Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
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