Celebrity chef gives Tampa General Hospital's patient menu a five-star makeover

Let’s be honest. Hospital food? It stinks. Always has. Always will.

Except maybe not anymore. Because Tampa General Hospital — the place with the helicopters, 1,000 beds on a downtown island and that blessed AquaFence to keep the hurricanes out — just partnered with an Iron Chef to fix the menu.

Yeah, that’s Iron Chef as in Geoffrey Zakarian. “Chopped.” “The Kitchen.” “The Kitchen Sink.” And now? Tampa General’s new guy in the galley.

OK, he won’t do the cooking, but TGH says he will “revolutionize hospital food service with a new menu and delivery model.”

This isn’t Salisbury steak and a side of despair. This is grilled Gulf snapper. Bistro hanger steak. Herbed falafel pita. You can barely pronounce it, but you can definitely eat it if you happen to be hospitalized.

TGH says it’s all about healing. That good food is good medicine. That what you eat affects how you feel.

“By treating food as medicine,” hospital president and CEO John Couris says, “we’re setting our patients up for the best possible outcomes.”

Translation: No more meatloaf that bounces.

Zakarian is designing menus based on the Mediterranean diet. Anti-inflammatory and rich with nutrients.

“Through my years of experience in the food service industry, I’ve seen the role that nutritious food plays in our overall well-being,” the celebrity chef says.

Even the doctors are on board.

“This partnership will not only lead to a better patient experience, but also better patient outcomes,” says Dr. Tanuja Sharma, a family physician at Tampa General. “Fresh and healthy foods are an important component of a patient’s healing process.”

And if you’re tired of that lukewarm tray showing up three minutes after your CT scan? Good news. TGH is rolling out room service. Yes, room service. In a hospital.

Order when you want, via phone or your room TV.

The future starts in October— and it comes with a side salad.

Hospital food may never be great. But at Tampa General, it may no longer be a punchline.

