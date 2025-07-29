AdventHealth Orlando earns top Florida spot in annual hospital rankings by U.S. News

AdventHealth Orlando earned the top spot in Florida on this year’s U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings released Tuesday.

AdventHealth Orlando came out nationally ranked in 11 adult and three pediatric specialties and rated high performing in 22 adult procedures and conditions. For the first time, it was also one of 20 facilities on the honor roll, which highlights consistent excellence across multiple specialties and procedures.

Statewide, AdventHealth Orlando was followed by Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, UF Health Shands in Gainesville, Tampa General Hospital and Orlando Health-Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Meanwhile, AdventHealth Orlando and Tampa General claimed the No. 1 positions in their respective metro areas.

“I’m grateful for our team’s steadfast commitment to delivering world-class medicine so our neighbors never need to leave Central Florida for care,” Brian Adams, CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, said in a statement.

TGH, which picked up the regional honor for the 10th straight year, was nationally ranked in six adult specialties and rated as high performing in five adult specialties and 19 procedures. That included a fifth-place spot for obstetrics and gynecology.

TGH president and CEO John Couris said the recognition was a product of the “transformative work of our team members and providers” and the hospital’s “strong academic partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.”

It’s the 15th consecutive year AdventHealth Orlando has been deemed best in its area.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s in St. Petersburg was rated first among children’s hospitals, with Nicklaus Children’s in Miami listed second.

Other Florida hospitals earned national recognition for specialties:

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at the University of Miami was again ranked No. 1 in the nation for ophthalmology.

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville appeared in national rankings for five specialties, including geriatrics (No. 23) and neurology and neurosurgery (No. 36).

UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville was ranked in six specialties, including diabetes and endocrinology (No. 36) and urology (No. 37).

Cleveland Clinic Weston was ranked 43rd in gastroenterology and GI Surgery (No. 43) and 47th in pulmonology lung surgery.

The rankings are based on performance data from more than 4,400 hospitals, factoring in metrics such as mortality rates, patient outcomes, nursing care and complication rates.

In total, 504 hospitals were recognized across 49 states and 95 metro areas.

“Overall, the high-performing hospitals routinely perform better on outcomes,” Chelsey Wen, U.S. News senior health data analyst, said in a statement. “They will routinely have lower complication rates, they'll have higher survival rates, lower readmission rates, and serve a larger volume of patients overall compared to other rated hospitals.”

For 36 years, the publication has compiled the rankings to help patients make informed decisions about where to seek care.

"For most Americans, health care decisions are made close to home," Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News, said in a statement. "The Best Regional Hospitals rankings underscore the difference high-performing local medical centers make. These local hospital rankings, entirely performance-driven, equip individuals and their families, in consultation with their medical providers, to choose the highest quality care available in their own communities."

This is the third year the hospitals in the honor roll are not ranked. Here they are in alphabetical order:



AdventHealth Orlando

Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

Cleveland Clinic

Hackensack University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health, Hackensack, New Jersey

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia

Houston Methodist Hospital

Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

Mayo Clinic-Arizona, Phoenix

Mayo Clinic-Rochester, Minnesota

Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York City

Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago

NYU Langone Hospitals, New York City

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Palo Alto, California

UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor

Facilities on the honor role earned the most points across the 15 specialties and 22 procedures and conditions.

Click here for the publication’s full state and metro rankings.



