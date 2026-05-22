Ana Lizama

My love for journalism started in school as I learned more about history and the power of storytelling. The idea of preserving history through journalism led me to pursue a career in the field.

For the summer term, I'll be WUSF’s Stephen Noble Digital News Intern, where I will be producing visual and audio material for WUSF’s social media sites.

I was raised between Brazil and Chile and nine years ago, I moved to Florida looking for better opportunities.

I’m currently a senior at the University of Central Florida, studying journalism and Latin American studies. With my writing, I love to highlight the local communities in Florida, focusing on the cultural heritage and experiences that make them unique.

While completing my undergraduate studies at UCF, I have written for magazines and local Orlando newspapers, and explored the world of audio journalism through classes.

When I’m not out reporting in the field, you can find me making digital collages or watching The X-Files, because the truth is out there!