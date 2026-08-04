A sword, a mask and a national title: Meet the 10-year-old leading the nation in fencing

When you hear words like swords, helmets and blades, a 10-year-old probably isn't the first image that comes to mind.

But for Tampa resident Beata Jubilee, fencing has become more than just a hobby — it has made her the nation's top-ranked fencer in her age group.

Jubilee began fencing about three years ago after moving from Virginia to Florida. Before that, she spent years practicing gymnastics, but finding a gymnastic center in the Sunshine State proved to be difficult after the move.

“As soon as we moved here, there was like not a lot of gymnastic gyms. There was mostly cheerleading,” Jubilee said. “We found like a fencing club that was in the distance, so we tried it out, and then I guess I just like succeeded.”

According to the Olympics website, evidence of sword fighting dates back to ancient Egypt around 1190 B.C. Organized fencing schools later emerged in Germany during the late 15th century, and the sport became part of the first modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896.

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In fencing, two athletes compete head-to-head, attempting to score points by striking their opponent with a sword. The first competitor to reach 15 points wins.

Since taking up the sport, Jubilee has walked the podium over 50 times in both local and national competitions, including 17 first-place victories.

Although fencing requires athletes to remain calm while making split-second decisions, Jubilee said she tries not to let pressure affect her performance.

“I usually just tell myself not to worry because I feel like if you worry, then you're not going to do well. But sometimes you have to worry because you can't just be perfect all the time,” Jubilee said.

Her coach, Enrique Claro, believes her mindset is one of the qualities that sets her apart from other young athletes.

“She totally transforms,” Claro said. “She becomes another person when she goes on the strip, and she has the ability to recognize what is good, what affects and what helps her.”

Courtesy of James Jubilee In fencing, two athletes compete head-to-head, attempting to score points by striking their opponent with a sword. The first competitor to reach 15 points wins.

That determination recently paid off when Jubilee won gold at the USA Fencing Youth-10 national championship and the North American Cup in Cleveland — becoming the country's number one ranked fencer in her age group.

“I'm really happy that I'm ranked number one in the country for my age group. As soon as I got it and I saw it, I couldn't believe it because I never thought that I would get number one,” Jubilee added.

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Despite her success, Jubilee encourages other people to try fencing simply for the experience. At the same time, she believes it's important to enjoy the sport rather than feel pressured to continue if it's not the right fit.

“If you want to do it, you can do it. But if you don't want to do it, then don't force yourself to do it because a lot of pressure could be put on you if you do,” Jubilee explained.

This story was compiled from interviews conducted by Matthew Peddie for "Florida Matters Live & Local." You can listen to the full interview with Beata Jubilee here.