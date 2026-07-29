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Florida Matters Live & Local

Daylight saving time all the time? Plus, a youngster who has a way with swords

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie HoraceClaire Macchiarola
Published July 29, 2026 at 2:09 PM EDT
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A view of a public art installation "The Maarten Baas Real Time Clock" in London, Thursday, March 26, 2026.
Kin Cheung
/
AP
A view of a public art installation "The Maarten Baas Real Time Clock" in London, Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Lawmakers want to make daylight saving time permanent. That means an extra hour of daylight year-round. That also means dark mornings in the winter when heading to work or school. A sleep specialist explains how the change could affect you.

Plus, a property tax cut may sound great for homeowners, but there’s a connection to healthcare you may not have thought about.

Also, there’s a debate in Pinellas County high school sports over scheduling St. Petersburg Catholic. We’ll find out why.

And wait until you meet this 10-year-old fencing champ.

Healthcare’s property tax connection

(0:00) Floridians will vote in November on a proposed property tax cut. If approved, the change could reshape more than the budgets of local governments. Hospitals rely on that revenue to help cover Medicaid losses and children's services and other programs.

GUEST:

  • Mary Mayhew: president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association

High school sports divide

(12:02) Pinellas County public high schools have been told to stop scheduling contests with St. Petersburg Catholic amid concerns over transfers, vouchers and competitive balance. Supporters call it a matter of fairness, while critics question the decision. We hear from a longtime coach caught in the middle.

GUEST:

  • Denis Gillen, St Petersburg High School football coach

Will this time be different?

(21:02) The push to make daylight saving time permanent is back in Congress. Would it improve life in Florida? Our guest, a sleep physician from USF Health, explains the health risks and potential benefits.

GUEST:

  • Dr. Suketa Shah, USF Health otolaryngologist, sleep physician

Little champ

(36:05) Tampa’s Beata Jubilee was 7 when she picked up her first epee. Now 10, she’s the nation's top-ranked fencer in her age group. She joins us with her father and coach to discuss strategy, discipline and the work behind achieving that title. She also shows off some of her equipment.

GUESTS:

  • Beata Jubilee, fencing champion
  • James Jubilee, Beata’s father
  • Enrique Claro, Tampa Fencing Academy head coach

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalHealthcareMedicaidMary MayhewDaylight Saving TimeHigh School SportsYouth Sports
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola