Daylight saving time all the time? Plus, a youngster who has a way with swords

Lawmakers want to make daylight saving time permanent. That means an extra hour of daylight year-round. That also means dark mornings in the winter when heading to work or school. A sleep specialist explains how the change could affect you.

Plus, a property tax cut may sound great for homeowners, but there’s a connection to healthcare you may not have thought about.

Also, there’s a debate in Pinellas County high school sports over scheduling St. Petersburg Catholic. We’ll find out why.

And wait until you meet this 10-year-old fencing champ.

Healthcare’s property tax connection

(0:00) Floridians will vote in November on a proposed property tax cut. If approved, the change could reshape more than the budgets of local governments. Hospitals rely on that revenue to help cover Medicaid losses and children's services and other programs.

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Mary Mayhew: president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association

High school sports divide

(12:02) Pinellas County public high schools have been told to stop scheduling contests with St. Petersburg Catholic amid concerns over transfers, vouchers and competitive balance. Supporters call it a matter of fairness, while critics question the decision. We hear from a longtime coach caught in the middle.

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Denis Gillen, St Petersburg High School football coach

Will this time be different?

(21:02) The push to make daylight saving time permanent is back in Congress. Would it improve life in Florida? Our guest, a sleep physician from USF Health, explains the health risks and potential benefits.

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Dr. Suketa Shah, USF Health otolaryngologist, sleep physician

Little champ

(36:05) Tampa’s Beata Jubilee was 7 when she picked up her first epee. Now 10, she’s the nation's top-ranked fencer in her age group. She joins us with her father and coach to discuss strategy, discipline and the work behind achieving that title. She also shows off some of her equipment.

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