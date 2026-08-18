U.S. Justice Department deploys election monitors to polling sites in Miami-Dade

The U.S. Justice Department is monitoring primary elections in Florida to "ensure transparency, ballot security, and compliance with federal law."

"Election monitoring is an ongoing priority for this office," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, in a statement. "Nondiscriminatory monitoring ensures all elections remain free, fair, and accessible to all."

The federal agency enforces federal voting laws which protect the voting rights of all eligible citizens. It regularly deploys staff to monitor compliance with federal civil rights laws around the country.

In Florida, Justice Department officials said its observers are in Miami-Dade, the state's largest county with four Civil Rights Division attorneys at different polling locations.

Federal voting rights officials can be reached via email: VEM@usdoj.gov.

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