Claire Macchiarola

My great-grandmother was born in Tampa to Cuban immigrants in 1925. Four generations later, I’m proud to call myself a Tampa native.

Growing up, I never really knew what I wanted to do with my life — but I knew I loved people, and I loved listening to their stories. That passion eventually led me to public radio, where I’ve fallen in love with thoughtful storytelling and community-centered journalism through my college years.

I’m currently studying Electronic Journalism at the University of Central Florida, where I’ve focused heavily on audio reporting, podcast production and longform storytelling. My reporting has allowed me to interview hospice chaplains, elderly community members, immigrants, people living with sickle cell disease, and even individuals nearing the end of their lives — experiences that have deeply shaped the way I approach journalism and human connection.

It’s been my dream to work for NPR one day, so I’m beyond excited to intern with WUSF, the local NPR station I grew up listening to. As a Florida Matters Live & Local intern, I’ll be helping produce stories and conversations focused on issues impacting the Tampa Bay region while continuing to grow as an audio journalist and storyteller.

So shoot me an email if you have any story ideas, or just want to talk about something effecting you or your community.