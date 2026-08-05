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Florida Matters Live & Local

Challenges facing Florida’s corrections system: At the top and inside the walls

By Claire Macchiarola,
Matthew PeddieGracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published August 5, 2026 at 2:16 PM EDT
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bald white man with glasses in dark suit and gray tie speaks behind a table in a testimony setting. his name placard reads Mr. Ricky D. Dixon
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Florida Department of Corrections
Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon speaks before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in May 2025 on the threat of drones inside prisons, noting that "American prisons are turning into command centers for drug cartels and gang leaders.” Dixon retired from the position in June 2026 after 30 years in working in corrections.

We spend the hour talking about Florida’s prison system, beginning with recently retired Secretary Ricky Dixon. Then, the mental scars suffered by incarcerated women, and college classes behind bars bring hope.

We spend the hour talking about Florida’s Department of Corrections, beginning with Ricky Dixon, who recently retired as secretary after a 30-year prison career. He talks about the fight to get better pay for corrections officers and other hurdles facing the system.

Also, two women who were incarcerated reflect on their experiences and what they believe needs to change inside the walls. And, a UCF project is helping inmates get a college education.

Corrections chief looks back

(0:00) Dixon looks back on three decades inside the state’s prison system. He discusses staffing, pay, facilities and what he believes lawmakers need to understand. He also talks about his confidence in his replacement.

GUEST:

  • Ricky Dixon, retired secretary of Florida Department of Corrections

‘Second sentence’: Coming home

(21:36) Women are the fastest-growing prison population, yet their experiences often receive less attention. Two women with lived experience discuss trauma, family separation, healthcare, and the long-term mental trauma after the incarceration ends.

GUESTS:

  • Tanaine Jenkins, director of the Florida Safety Coalition
  • ShaWanda Manuel, fellowship coordinator with Pathways for Equity with The Ladies of Hope Ministries

Education brings hope

(36:37) A program out of UCF gives prisoners a chance to take college-level classes. We discuss the challenges of teaching in a correctional setting and why supporters say it benefits the entire community. How does access to higher education affect recidivism?

GUEST:

  • Keri Watson, UCF professor of art history and Florida Prison Education Project executive director
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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalFlorida Department of CorrectionsFlorida PrisonsInmatesPrisonRecidivismCrime
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live &amp; Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters