Challenges facing Florida’s corrections system: At the top and inside the walls

We spend the hour talking about Florida’s Department of Corrections, beginning with Ricky Dixon, who recently retired as secretary after a 30-year prison career. He talks about the fight to get better pay for corrections officers and other hurdles facing the system.

Also, two women who were incarcerated reflect on their experiences and what they believe needs to change inside the walls. And, a UCF project is helping inmates get a college education.

Corrections chief looks back

(0:00) Dixon looks back on three decades inside the state’s prison system. He discusses staffing, pay, facilities and what he believes lawmakers need to understand. He also talks about his confidence in his replacement.

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Ricky Dixon, retired secretary of Florida Department of Corrections

‘Second sentence’: Coming home

(21:36) Women are the fastest-growing prison population, yet their experiences often receive less attention. Two women with lived experience discuss trauma, family separation, healthcare, and the long-term mental trauma after the incarceration ends.

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Tanaine Jenkins, director of the Florida Safety Coalition

ShaWanda Manuel, fellowship coordinator with Pathways for Equity with The Ladies of Hope Ministries

Education brings hope

(36:37) A program out of UCF gives prisoners a chance to take college-level classes. We discuss the challenges of teaching in a correctional setting and why supporters say it benefits the entire community. How does access to higher education affect recidivism?

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