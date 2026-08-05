Bluegrass meetups, punk power and jazz grooves highlight Tampa Bay's weekend music scene
Blues, rockabilly, and soulful jazz are all on tap as local venues showcase an eclectic weekend of live music.
From a Rockabilly ensemble to a femme punk rock band and a jazz trio, here is a roundup of our music picks across Tampa Bay this weekend.
A bluegrass virtuoso
Friday at 8 p.m. at Fogartyville is the Gathering of Billy Goats. Fans of bluegrass virtuoso Billy Strings will have the opportunity to meet up and discuss all things Billy Strings. This is a free event.
Address: 525 Kumquat Ct., Sarasota
Femme punk rock
Saturday at 7 p.m. at Suite E Studios is the femme punk rock band Kitty Kitty Meow Meow. This Tampa-based ensemble blends raw punk with touches of hardcore and pop in each of their songs. The evening will also feature ensembles Cozy In The Black, Hovercar, and Julep. Tickets are $17.
Address: 615 27th St .S., STE E, St. Petersburg
Blues songwriter
Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Firehouse Cultural Center is the Kid Royal Band. Chris “Kid” Royal is a blues singer/songwriter with over 30 years of experience and has opened for acts like Eric Burdon and Peter Frampton. Tickets are $23-$30.
Address: 101 1st Ave. NE, Ruskin
Jazz grooves
Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Carrollwood Cultural Center is the Paul Gavin Trio performing the music of Duke Ellington & Count Basie. Local jazz musicians Paul Gavin, Zach Bartholomew, and Brandon Robertson will take big band songs and morph them into a trio. Tickets are $32.
Address: 4537 Lowell Rd., Tampa
Hillbilly Hellcats
Sunday at noon at 3 Daughters Brewing is the Rockabilly ensemble Hillbilly Hellcats, who have released 6 CDs and toured 16 countries and 40 states. This is a free event.
Address: 222 22nd St. S., St Petersburg