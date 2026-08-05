Bluegrass meetups, punk power and jazz grooves highlight Tampa Bay's weekend music scene

From a Rockabilly ensemble to a femme punk rock band and a jazz trio, here is a roundup of our music picks across Tampa Bay this weekend.

A bluegrass virtuoso

Friday at 8 p.m. at Fogartyville is the Gathering of Billy Goats. Fans of bluegrass virtuoso Billy Strings will have the opportunity to meet up and discuss all things Billy Strings. This is a free event.

Address: 525 Kumquat Ct., Sarasota

Femme punk rock

Saturday at 7 p.m. at Suite E Studios is the femme punk rock band Kitty Kitty Meow Meow. This Tampa-based ensemble blends raw punk with touches of hardcore and pop in each of their songs. The evening will also feature ensembles Cozy In The Black, Hovercar, and Julep. Tickets are $17.

Address: 615 27th St .S., STE E, St. Petersburg

Blues songwriter

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Firehouse Cultural Center is the Kid Royal Band. Chris “Kid” Royal is a blues singer/songwriter with over 30 years of experience and has opened for acts like Eric Burdon and Peter Frampton. Tickets are $23-$30.

Address: 101 1st Ave. NE, Ruskin

Jazz grooves

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Carrollwood Cultural Center is the Paul Gavin Trio performing the music of Duke Ellington & Count Basie. Local jazz musicians Paul Gavin, Zach Bartholomew, and Brandon Robertson will take big band songs and morph them into a trio. Tickets are $32.

Address: 4537 Lowell Rd., Tampa

Hillbilly Hellcats

Sunday at noon at 3 Daughters Brewing is the Rockabilly ensemble Hillbilly Hellcats, who have released 6 CDs and toured 16 countries and 40 states. This is a free event.

Address: 222 22nd St. S., St Petersburg