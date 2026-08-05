Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville leads Florida's showing in U.S. News' 2026-27 hospital rankings

Florida’s largest hospitals earned national recognition in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2026-27 rankings, with the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville named to the publication’s Honor Roll, and Tampa Bay and South Florida facilities selected as regional leaders.

The 37th annual report also introduced new regional specialty rankings in four areas — cancer; cardiology, heart and vascular surgery; orthopedics; and rehabilitation — designed to help patients find high-level care where they live.

Twelve Florida hospitals ranked among the best in the nation for at least one specialty.

U.S. News said this year’s rankings placed more emphasis on patient outcomes, including risk-adjusted mortality rates and complication rates, while also considering factors such as nursing quality and patient experience. The analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals used data from more than 800 million patient records covering 14 specialties and 23 procedures and conditions.

Mayo Clinic Florida joined its sibling Mayo campuses in Minnesota and Arizona for the first time on the Honor Roll, which recognizes the nation’s top 20 hospitals based on overall performance across specialties, procedures and conditions, including patient safety.

Campus CEO Dr. Kent Thielen celebrated the “extraordinary recognitions.”

“We are grateful to every member of our team whose expertise, collaboration and commitment to our patients made this achievement possible,” Thielen said in a news release.

Mayo Florida placed among the top 25 in eight specialties: cardiology, heart and vascular surgery; diabetes and endocrinology; gastroenterology and GI surgery; geriatrics; neurology and neurosurgery; orthopedics; pulmonology and lung surgery; and urology.

The hospital also ranked No. 1 in the state for six of those specialties.

Other Florida hospitals also stood out in specialty care.

The University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center ranked as the top hospital in Florida (23rd nationally) for cancer care while its Bascom Palmer Eye Institute was No. 1 in the country in ophthalmology for the 25th year.

Neighboring Jackson Health System in Miami placed No. 1 in Florida for rehabilitation.

“These results are really years in the making, with an intense focus on consistently delivering high-quality care,” said Dr. Tanira Ferreira, chief medical officer of UM Hospital and Clinics. “It demonstrates that we’re thriving and continuing to grow.”

The report also highlighted the state’s major metropolitan healthcare markets.

Tampa General Hospital was ranked the No. 1 best regional hospital in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, which had five facilities recognized, and Cleveland Clinic Weston ranked No. 1 among eight best regional hospitals in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area.

Tampa General was No. 6 in Florida, tops on the state’s west coast and the only hospital in the Tampa Bay region among the state's top 10.

"This recognition belongs to every person across our organization — from those caring for patients at the bedside to those supporting our teams behind the scenes,” said John Couris, president and CEO of the Florida Health Sciences Center, TGH’s parent company.

AdventHealth Orlando, which made the national Honor Roll for the first time last year, did not appear among the top 20 in 2026-27. However, it remained the No. 1 best regional hospital in the Orange County area and continued to receive national recognition in several specialties, including cardiology, diabetes, gastroenterology and obstetrics.

Other regional leaders included UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Baptist Health Baptist Hospital in Miami, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

U.S. News also recognized 73 facilities that provide high-quality care while serving vulnerable populations. UF Health Jacksonville and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami were Florida’s honorees among the best regional hospitals for community access.

According to U.S. News, the goal of the yearly evaluations is to help patients make informed, data-driven healthcare decisions in consultation with their medical providers and care teams.

U.S. News cautions that rankings should be viewed as a starting point for patients and families. The publication recommends patients consider their specific diagnosis, physician recommendations and insurance coverage when choosing where to receive care.

“For nearly four decades, U.S. News has helped families and their medical providers navigate complex healthcare decisions,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Because most patients choose providers close to home, this year’s debut of regional specialty rankings … gives them an easy new way to evaluate their local options.”

2026-27 Best Hospitals Honor Roll