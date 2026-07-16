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Florida Matters Live & Local

Seeking Arcadia answers, making every splash safer, green burials, heads of the class

By Cathy Carter,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published July 16, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT
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A closeup of the ICE badge attached on the belt of an agent
Yuki Iwamura
/
AP

Residents in Arcadia woke to reports that ICE agents were headed into their neighborhood. Our immigration reporter explains what happened, what authorities have confirmed and how the operation has affected the community.

Then, how Florida’s expanded voucher program is helping children with autism learn to swim, the growing popularity of conservation cemeteries and education meets happy hour.

ICE, libraries and questions

(0:00) A reported ICE operation in DeSoto County has left many residents searching for answers as details continue to emerge. We hear the latest on what happened and why the story has drawn relatively little attention statewide. Then, we shift to Clay County, where school officials are debating not just which books belong in libraries, but whether libraries still serve the same purpose they once did.

GUESTS:

  • Nancy Guan, WUSF reporter
  • Douglas Soule, WUSF reporter

Lessons that save lives

(For many Florida families, swim lessons aren't just another activity — they're a critical safety tool. We learn how the state's expanded voucher program is helping children with autism gain lifesaving skills while easing costs for parents. What’s needed to make sure eligible families can use the program?

GUEST:

  • Jonaki Mehta, NPR Education Desk

Getting back to nature

As more people rethink what happens after death, they are exploring burial options that skip embalming chemicals, concrete vaults and elaborate caskets. The leaders of three conservation cemeteries talk about the environmental, emotional and financial appeal of green burials, which are finding new life with younger generations.

GUESTS:

  • Laura Starkey, executive director of the Heartwood Preserve Cemetery in New Port Richey
  • Heather Grove, executive director of the Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery in Alachua County
  • Fawn Hendricks, land manager of Glendale Memorial Nature Preserve in Walton County

Brew off course

USF has teamed up with a local brewery to create the university's first officially branded beer. A business professor serves up details on the partnership, the annual Bulls & Brews fundraiser, and Tampa Bay’s reputation as a craft beer capital. Plus, what's next for an industry that's constantly reinventing itself.

GUEST:

  • Joe Askren, professor with the USF Muma College of Business and director of USF’s Brewing Arts Certificate program

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalICEImmigrationBook RemovalsLibrariesCemeteriesUSFCraft Beer
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola