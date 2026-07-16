Seeking Arcadia answers, making every splash safer, green burials, heads of the class

Residents in Arcadia woke to reports that ICE agents were headed into their neighborhood. Our immigration reporter explains what happened, what authorities have confirmed and how the operation has affected the community.

Then, how Florida’s expanded voucher program is helping children with autism learn to swim, the growing popularity of conservation cemeteries and education meets happy hour.

ICE, libraries and questions

(0:00) A reported ICE operation in DeSoto County has left many residents searching for answers as details continue to emerge. We hear the latest on what happened and why the story has drawn relatively little attention statewide. Then, we shift to Clay County, where school officials are debating not just which books belong in libraries, but whether libraries still serve the same purpose they once did.

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Nancy Guan, WUSF reporter

Douglas Soule, WUSF reporter

Lessons that save lives

(For many Florida families, swim lessons aren't just another activity — they're a critical safety tool. We learn how the state's expanded voucher program is helping children with autism gain lifesaving skills while easing costs for parents. What’s needed to make sure eligible families can use the program?

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Jonaki Mehta, NPR Education Desk

Getting back to nature

As more people rethink what happens after death, they are exploring burial options that skip embalming chemicals, concrete vaults and elaborate caskets. The leaders of three conservation cemeteries talk about the environmental, emotional and financial appeal of green burials, which are finding new life with younger generations.

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Laura Starkey, executive director of the Heartwood Preserve Cemetery in New Port Richey

Heather Grove, executive director of the Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery in Alachua County

Fawn Hendricks, land manager of Glendale Memorial Nature Preserve in Walton County

Brew off course

USF has teamed up with a local brewery to create the university's first officially branded beer. A business professor serves up details on the partnership, the annual Bulls & Brews fundraiser, and Tampa Bay’s reputation as a craft beer capital. Plus, what's next for an industry that's constantly reinventing itself.

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