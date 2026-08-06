Democratic Socialists in Hillsborough and beyond work to gain Florida foothold as midterms approach

Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates have taken the midterm election season by storm nationally.

But ahead of this month's primary, it remains to be seen whether their progressive playbook can gain a foothold in the Sunshine State.

Union organizer Oliver Larkin, 24, is seeking to unseat incumbent Democrat Jared Moskowitz in Broward County, while Angie Nixon is gunning for a nomination over Alex Vindman in the U.S. Senate race.

These progressive challengers say they want to tackle the state's affordability crisis, and they knock their opponents for taking money from groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Aubrey Jewett, a University of Central Florida political science professor, said Florida is tough terrain for Democratic Socialists, but their cause might not be lost — even in such a deep red state.

"If Angie Nixon wins, I would consider that an upset," Jewett said. "It would really show the Democratic base is frustrated with moderate politics as usual, and they're looking for their own version of (New York mayor Zohran) Mamdani."

However, he cautioned that candidates like Nixon and Larkin face an uphill battle against the state's demographics.

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"Florida skews older, and so a lot of seniors are more skeptical of that label," Jewett said. "We also have a disproportionate number of Hispanics who have come from countries that had autocratic left-wing dictators."

Research shows young, college-educated voters tend to be the most receptive to democratic socialist messaging.

"Young people are not necessarily economically comfortable right now," Jewett explained. "They also often think with their heart and emotion and wonder why the world is the way it is, and, 'Can't we do something about it?'"

"In the rank-and-file population, I think that [the socialist] label is a bit of a turn-off. Just kind of downplay that, but increase the focus on issues that people care about. Most people want to see average working people get a bigger share of the pie." UCF political science professor Aubrey Jewett

The DSA's hardline stances on defunding police and divesting from Israel chafe against more mainstream Democratic policy positions. GOP leadership, like Gov. Ron DeSantis, have wielded the rising tide of Democratic Socialism as a cudgel against the whole party.

"The Defund the Police movement has not aged well, politically speaking," Jewett said. "Three-quarters of people who identify as Jewish tend to the support the Democratic party Republicans have really hammered Democrats who question supporting Israel."

Still, as fuel, health insurance and living costs rise, there are signs working-class voters are turning away from Donald Trump. Jewett said Florida could be unusually fertile terrain for DSA candidates this year — if they keep the focus on affordability.

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"In the rank-and-file population, I think that [the socialist] label is a bit of a turn-off," Jewett advised. "Just kind of downplay that, but increase the focus on issues that people care about. Most people want to see average working people get a bigger share of the pie."

DSA's Tampa Bay prospects

For the Tampa chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, though, an anti-capitalist ideology is essential to their platform.

Co-chair Manny Ramirez is a Cuban-American who's organized against the U.S. embargo of the island. He believes misinformation prevents voters from understanding Democratic Socialism's potential.

"We want workers at the forefront," he said. "Right now, it's the billionaire class that runs things, that funds most of our politicians."

The Tampa Bay are is home to Florida's only elected Democratic Socialist: Richie Floyd of the St. Petersburg City Council.

Phoebe Martel / WUSF Ashley Herrmann, a USF alum who's worked for the Florida Department of Transportation and several climate change nonprofits, is the sole Democrat running in Florida House District 69. The district includes Riverview, Bloomingdale and Lithia, and Democrats last held the seat from 2018 to 2020.

Ashley Hermann hopes to become one of the next. She's the only Democrat running to unseat Republican state representative Danny Alvarez in an eastern stretch of Hillsborough County, and she earned the Tampa DSA's endorsement.

"I am a first-generation college graduate and fifth-generation Floridian," Hermann said. "I have seen Republican leadership strip everything beautiful and give it over to wealthy developers and insurance shareholders."

Sam May, Ramirez's co-chair, said candidates like Hermann are fighting to disrupt the GOP's monopoly on Florida governance where other Democrats have become complacent.

"There wasn't a Democratic primary in this race, and we see that the party has sometimes given up on Floridians," she said. "They continue to move away from people and towards corporations."