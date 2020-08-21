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The Republican, who was appointed to the Senate seat to replace now-Secretary of State Marco Rubio, won with 50.8% of the vote. She will serve the remainder of the six-year term until 2028.
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Here are the results from the 2026 Florida general election, including races for governor, U.S. Senate and House, attorney general, chief financial officer and commissioner of agriculture.
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Democratic State House Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis is campaigning to fill the seat of the late State Senator Geraldine Thompson, with the blessing of Thompson’s family.
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Senate Republicans rejected their own president's veto on New Year's Day, and the National Defense Authorization Act is set to take effect despite President Trump and a feud over relief payments.
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These are the 13 races that will determine control of the Senate in the next Congress. To win control, Democrats would need to net-gain four seats, or three seats plus control of the White House.
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The Senate Health Policy Committee gave unanimous approval Tuesday to a bill that would create in law so-called “remote dispensing site pharmacies” and...
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The Florida legislature is again considering banning fracking—the process of extracting oil and natural gas underground. Lawmakers have tussled over the...
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The Florida Senate stalled a plan to ban sanctuary cities this week. But the debate around immigration enforcement is alive and well in the statehouse.
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Over the last three years, Florida Forever has not been the titan of land preservation it once was. The conservation program has seen significant...
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A Senate committee on Tuesday approved a bill that includes some recommendations made by a state-appointed telehealth advisory panel but ignores other...
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With the House ready to move quickly on the issue, a Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal to repeal the long-controversial “certificate of...
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Jubilant Republicans pushed on early Wednesday to the verge of the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades, a deeply...