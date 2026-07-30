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Florida Matters Live & Local

How 3D printing is revolutionizing home construction, and Tampa's luxury boom

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published July 30, 2026 at 2:38 PM EDT
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3d printing single-family house with concrete. New technology house building using a modern CNC machine
stock.adobe.com
Home builders can use 3D technology to construct homes.

A 3D printer can spit out almost anything these days. But how about a house? A local startup and real estate brokerage are partnering to use the technology to construct a three-bedroom home in East Tampa. How exactly does this work?

Also on the show:

  • Tampa is getting some luxurious upgrades. Find out about some of the new developments.
  • Learn about a job mentorship program for youths with a lasting benefit

We’re moving on up!

(0:00) Tampa's skyline and shopping districts are evolving with high-end development at a rapid pace. Luxury projects are rising from Gasworx to Water Street to Hyde Park to West Shore, with new homes, restaurants and retailers. Who benefits? We look at what's driving the transformation — and who's being left behind.

GUEST:

  • Anastasia Dawson, Business Observer reporter

Printing Tampa's homes

(11:33) Tampa's first 3D-printed house is taking shape in East Tampa. Could faster construction and new technology help tackle housing challenges? We explore how the project works, why local leaders see promise for the future and what it could mean for neighborhoods.

GUESTS:

  • Will Crawford, Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa acquisitions and special project manager
  • Ernest Coney, Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa CEO

A summer job PAYS off

(24:00) Summer jobs can build far more than a bank account. CareerSource Tampa Bay's Summer PAYS program gives young people hands-on experience, confidence and career exposure. We'll learn how one summer can shape a lifetime of opportunities.

GUESTS:

  • Leondra Foster, CareerSource Tampa Bay director of youth programs
  • Jordan Smith, CareerSource Tampa Bay Summer PAYS participant

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local 3D PrintingconstructionReal EstatecareersEconomyTSATampa International Airport
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola