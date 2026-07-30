How 3D printing is revolutionizing home construction, and Tampa's luxury boom

A 3D printer can spit out almost anything these days. But how about a house? A local startup and real estate brokerage are partnering to use the technology to construct a three-bedroom home in East Tampa. How exactly does this work?

Also on the show:



Tampa is getting some luxurious upgrades. Find out about some of the new developments.

Learn about a job mentorship program for youths with a lasting benefit

We’re moving on up!

(0:00) Tampa's skyline and shopping districts are evolving with high-end development at a rapid pace. Luxury projects are rising from Gasworx to Water Street to Hyde Park to West Shore, with new homes, restaurants and retailers. Who benefits? We look at what's driving the transformation — and who's being left behind.

GUEST:



Anastasia Dawson, Business Observer reporter



Printing Tampa's homes

(11:33) Tampa's first 3D-printed house is taking shape in East Tampa. Could faster construction and new technology help tackle housing challenges? We explore how the project works, why local leaders see promise for the future and what it could mean for neighborhoods.

GUESTS:



Will Crawford, Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa acquisitions and special project manager

Ernest Coney, Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa CEO

A summer job PAYS off

(24:00) Summer jobs can build far more than a bank account. CareerSource Tampa Bay's Summer PAYS program gives young people hands-on experience, confidence and career exposure. We'll learn how one summer can shape a lifetime of opportunities.

GUESTS:

