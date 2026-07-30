Weekend events across Tampa Bay: Art of Banksy exhibit opens, back-to-school bash and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? WUSF has your back.

From an art exhibit and back-to-school bash to a tribute to Michael Jackson and even a Harry Potter-inspired beer event, here are some events you can check out across greater Tampa Bay.

This exhibit opens Friday at the Straz Center. It features more than 160 original works. This is the world's largest authenticated collection of privately owned Banksy art worth $35 million. Ticket prices vary based on day and time.

Address: 1010 N MacInnes Pl, Tampa

This is on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Corporate Ladder Brewing Company. It's a day of Potter-themed beer releases and magical pours — from butter beer to the Dementor's Kiss and more.

Address: 4935 96th Street E, Palmetto

This candlelight concert will feature Michael Jackson hits from "Billie Jean" to "Man in the Mirror" and more. It'll be on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Seminole Heights United Methodist Church and the Listeso String Quartet will be performing. It's almost all sold out, but ticket prices are $62.50.

Address: 6111 N Central Ave, Tampa

Comedian and actor Tom Arnold takes the stage at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 8:50 p.m. The room only seats a few hundred people, so even the back rows feel close to the stage. He's been doing standup for decades on top of his acting career, so expect a set that pulls from both worlds. Tickets cost $37.

Address: 1923 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre stacks three classic rock acts onto one bill Saturday starting around 6:45 p.m. Toto headlines, with Christopher Cross and The Romantics rounding things out, so you're getting three different eras of late 70s and 80s radio in a single night. It's an outdoor venue, so check the forecast before you commit to lawn seats. Ticket prices range, but the most common is around $35.

Address: 4802 US Highway 301 North, Tampa

This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hillsborough County Public Schools moves its annual Back to School Fair to Citrus Park Town Center this year, landing on the Florida sales tax holiday weekend so school supplies ring up tax-free. Kids can get their faces painted and take pictures with mascots while parents knock out shopping in one trip. The first 1,000 kids in line get a free backpack, so it's worth showing up early if that matters to you.

Address: 8021 Citrus Park Dr, Tampa

On Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Deuces Park, there will be a free backpack giveaway while supplies last. There will also be free food, bounce houses, music, face painting, games and more. It's free to attend.

Address: 2184 9th Avenue S., St. Petersburg

Anime fans, gamers, and cosplay enthusiasts won't want to miss METROCON, Florida's largest anime convention. Taking over the Tampa Convention Center for three days, the event features celebrity guests, cosplay competitions, gaming tournaments, live performances, workshops, panels, an expansive exhibit hall, and the fan-favorite Anime Human Chess Match. Ticket price ranges.

Address: 333 S Franklin St., Tampa

One of YouTube's biggest entertainment groups is bringing its Squad Games Tour to Tampa for an interactive live show packed with trick shots, high-energy competitions, audience participation, and plenty of laughs. Known for their viral sports challenges and impossible trick shots, Dude Perfect has built an audience of more than 60 million subscribers by turning friendly competition into family-friendly entertainment. The Tampa stop will feature special guests including Zach King, Mark Rober, and Insane Shayne, making it a fun night for kids, teens, and adults alike. Ticket prices start at $28.80.

Address: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa