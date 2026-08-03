Police chases: Finding a balance between speed and safety. Also, assembling a voter guide

When should police pursue a fleeing vehicle? When should they call it off? We talk to an expert in law enforcement training after the recent death of a teen during a high-speed chase.

Also, early voting for the state primary election is open. If you don’t know the candidates, we have an online tool to help.

Then, how Florida condos fared in an anticipated recent report, and the strong connection between singing and learning to read.

Police pursuit debate renewed

(0:00) A recent high-speed chase ended with a 15-year-old passenger dead after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper used a PIT maneuver. A retired police captain and expert in pursuits explains this technique, standard agency policies and when officers should call off a chase.

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Tom Gleason, retired police captain, law enforcement trainer and advisory board member with the nonprofit PursuitSafety

Condo safety check

(12:04) A new report found that dozens of Florida condominium structures were unsafe or uninhabitable. What did inspectors discover, what reporting gaps remained and what do the findings mean for residents?

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Douglas Soule, WUSF “Your Florida” reporter in Tallahassee

Helping voters prepare

(21:06) Florida's primary election is upon us, and WUSF has created a comprehensive guide that helps explain the candidates and key races across the state. And that includes the candidates for judgeships and school boards. We also get an inside look at how this massive election preview was put together.

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Amy Tardif, editor of WUSF’s “Your Florida” team

Isabella Oefelein, WUSF Voter Guide intern, recent USF graduate and former editor of the Oracle

Learning through song

(36:09) Most children still struggle to read at grade level, but one local program is taking a different approach — using music to help improve reading skills. A leader with SOAR explains how singing supports literacy and what results they've seen. She also discusses expansion, partnerships and helping more families.

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