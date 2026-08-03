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Florida Matters Live & Local

Police chases: Finding a balance between speed and safety. Also, assembling a voter guide

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published August 3, 2026 at 2:07 PM EDT
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When should police pursue a fleeing vehicle? When should they call it off? We talk to an expert in law enforcement training after the recent death of a teen during a high-speed chase.

Also, early voting for the state primary election is open. If you don’t know the candidates, we have an online tool to help.

Then, how Florida condos fared in an anticipated recent report, and the strong connection between singing and learning to read.

Police pursuit debate renewed

(0:00) A recent high-speed chase ended with a 15-year-old passenger dead after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper used a PIT maneuver. A retired police captain and expert in pursuits explains this technique, standard agency policies and when officers should call off a chase.

GUEST:

  • Tom Gleason, retired police captain, law enforcement trainer and advisory board member with the nonprofit PursuitSafety

Condo safety check

(12:04) A new report found that dozens of Florida condominium structures were unsafe or uninhabitable. What did inspectors discover, what reporting gaps remained and what do the findings mean for residents?

GUEST:

  • Douglas Soule, WUSF “Your Florida” reporter in Tallahassee

Helping voters prepare

(21:06) Florida's primary election is upon us, and WUSF has created a comprehensive guide that helps explain the candidates and key races across the state. And that includes the candidates for judgeships and school boards. We also get an inside look at how this massive election preview was put together.

GUESTS:

  • Amy Tardif, editor of WUSF’s “Your Florida” team
  • Isabella Oefelein, WUSF Voter Guide intern, recent USF graduate and former editor of the Oracle

Learning through song

(36:09) Most children still struggle to read at grade level, but one local program is taking a different approach — using music to help improve reading skills. A leader with SOAR explains how singing supports literacy and what results they've seen. She also discusses expansion, partnerships and helping more families.

GUEST:

  • Arlene Score, director of administration for SOAR (Sing Out and Read)

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalLaw EnforcementVoting2026 ElectionsReadingCondominiums
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola