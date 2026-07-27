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Florida Matters Live & Local

Charlie Crist makes his case for St. Petersburg, and two Florida executions in one day

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published July 27, 2026 at 1:14 PM EDT
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Former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist is running for mayor of St. Petersburg. He offered his vision for the city on "Florida Matters Live & Local" on July 27, 2026.

Another candidate hoping to lead St. Petersburg’s city hall joins the show. You’ve likely heard of this one: 70-year-old politician Charlie Crist.

The former Florida governor details his platform, policy positions and perspective on the challenges facing the city he calls a "jewel."

Among the topics are the loss of the Tampa Bay Rays. He said if elected, he would try to talk the team's new ownership into staying in the city.

Plus, we talk about Florida’s double execution scheduled for Tuesday. One of the inmates will be the oldest person ever put to death.

Finally, we go inside “Catch the Devil,” a new book about a notorious conman whose false jailhouse testimony helped send a man to death row.

An unprecedented double execution

(0:00) Florida plans to carry out two death warrants on the same day for the first time. A man who has witnessed every Florida execution since 1989 explains what to expect inside the prison during tomorrow's lethal injections — one involving an 80-year-old inmate sentenced for two Pasco County murders.

GUEST:

  • John Koch, execution witness

Crist makes his case

(12:04) He was governor, a congressman, a legislator, the state attorney general. A Republican, an Independent, a Democrat. Now, Charlie Crist wants to be mayor of St. Petersburg — his latest quest in a long political career. He’s in studio to discuss his vision for his hometown.

GUEST:

  • Charlie Crist, former Florida governor, candidate for St. Petersburg mayor

A deadly jailhouse lie

(39:12) Journalist Pamela Colloff’s latest book, “Catch the Devil," explores the story of a notorious jailhouse informant whose false testimony helped send an innocent man to death row.

GUEST:

  • Pamela Colloff, author

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalCharlie CristSt. Petersburg mayoral raceExecutionsDeath PenaltyAuthorsBooks
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola