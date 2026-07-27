Charlie Crist makes his case for St. Petersburg, and two Florida executions in one day

Another candidate hoping to lead St. Petersburg’s city hall joins the show. You’ve likely heard of this one: 70-year-old politician Charlie Crist.

The former Florida governor details his platform, policy positions and perspective on the challenges facing the city he calls a "jewel."

Among the topics are the loss of the Tampa Bay Rays. He said if elected, he would try to talk the team's new ownership into staying in the city.

Plus, we talk about Florida’s double execution scheduled for Tuesday. One of the inmates will be the oldest person ever put to death.

Finally, we go inside “Catch the Devil,” a new book about a notorious conman whose false jailhouse testimony helped send a man to death row.

An unprecedented double execution

(0:00) Florida plans to carry out two death warrants on the same day for the first time. A man who has witnessed every Florida execution since 1989 explains what to expect inside the prison during tomorrow's lethal injections — one involving an 80-year-old inmate sentenced for two Pasco County murders.

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John Koch, execution witness

Crist makes his case

(12:04) He was governor, a congressman, a legislator, the state attorney general. A Republican, an Independent, a Democrat. Now, Charlie Crist wants to be mayor of St. Petersburg — his latest quest in a long political career. He’s in studio to discuss his vision for his hometown.

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Charlie Crist, former Florida governor, candidate for St. Petersburg mayor

A deadly jailhouse lie

(39:12) Journalist Pamela Colloff’s latest book, “Catch the Devil," explores the story of a notorious jailhouse informant whose false testimony helped send an innocent man to death row.

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