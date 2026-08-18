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2026 Florida primary election results: Florida governor, Senate, U.S. House and statewide offices
Here are the results of the 2026 Florida primary elections, including races for governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House.
Complete results from the Florida Division of Elections
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