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Florida primary elections: Florida governor, Senate, U.S. House and statewide offices
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2026 Florida primary election results: Florida governor, Senate, U.S. House and statewide offices

WUSF
Published August 18, 2026 at 7:17 PM EDT
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WUSF

Here are the results of the 2026 Florida primary elections, including races for governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House.

Complete results from the Florida Division of Elections

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Politics 2026 Elections2026 Florida Governor Race
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