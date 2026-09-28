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Economy / Business

The rising cost of power in Florida — and the system that allows it

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul,
Jessica MeszarosSteve Newborn
Published September 28, 2026 at 5:23 AM EDT
An older Black man with a gray goatee standing on the side of a yellow house, with his left hand on a young girl's shoulder. They're standing in front of a power meter on the house. A grey and yellow text saying "The Cost of Power" to the left
Gabriella Paul
/
WUSF

The rising cost of power is squeezing the budgets of many Floridians.

Over the past 10 years, bills have jumped by as much as 70% —far outpacing inflation.

Meanwhile, the four investor-owned utilities that provide electricity to the state made more than $6 billion in profits last year.

Florida's Public Service Commission signs off on most of the increases, allowing utilities to pass costs directly on to consumers.

Legislators have tried to reform the system, but those attempts have failed, including one this year.

Utilities are expanding their use of solar power and that does reduce fuel costs, but it’s not yet being used to replace fossil fuels.

Over the past several months, reporters Jessica Meszaros, Gabriella Paul and Steve Newborn researched what's behind rising electricity costs and what — if anything — can be done about them.

Here's what they found:

Illustration of African American man sitting on green couch holding up candles as he reads his bills without electricity in his home
Economy / Business
What’s behind the high electricity bills crushing Floridians?
Gabriella Paul
Rising electricity prices are part of a statewide trend driven by consecutive rate hikes, high energy consumption, and a system that lets investor-owned utilities pass on costs to customers.
African American man with thought bubbles of solar versus fossil fuels
Economy / Business
Fossil fuels vs. solar: Which should power Florida to lower energy bills?
Jessica Meszaros
Solar hasn’t necessarily been replacing Florida utilities’ fossil fuel use, the state’s consumer advocate says — it’s actually been used in some cases to bring more fuel online, expanding the grid and your electricity bills.
Illustration of African American man holding a bill speaking to a group of people who are on the Florida Public Service Commission
Economy / Business
How the Florida Public Service Commission affects what you pay for electricity
Steve Newborn
When utilities want to raise rates or recoup costs, they have to go before the Florida Public Service Commission for approval.

Economy / Business
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
See stories by Gabriella Paul
Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros is a reporter and host of Morning Edition at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Jessica Meszaros
Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn