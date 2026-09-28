The rising cost of power in Florida — and the system that allows it

The rising cost of power is squeezing the budgets of many Floridians.

Over the past 10 years, bills have jumped by as much as 70% —far outpacing inflation.

Meanwhile, the four investor-owned utilities that provide electricity to the state made more than $6 billion in profits last year.

Florida's Public Service Commission signs off on most of the increases, allowing utilities to pass costs directly on to consumers.

Legislators have tried to reform the system, but those attempts have failed, including one this year.

Utilities are expanding their use of solar power and that does reduce fuel costs, but it’s not yet being used to replace fossil fuels.

Over the past several months, reporters Jessica Meszaros, Gabriella Paul and Steve Newborn researched what's behind rising electricity costs and what — if anything — can be done about them.

Here's what they found: