New guidance on kids and psychotropics, and a red flag over FWC surveillance

Florida health officials are urging doctors to reconsider prescribing psychotropic meds for kids. Could this affect how they're treated for mental health issues.

Some red flags went up when the FWC tracked critics through the state’s official records. Also, conservation advocates say the state’s wildlife commissioner used the Florida driver’s license database to track them, raising First Amendment red flags.

Finally, a closer look at the grasshopper sparrow’s fight for survival.

Rethinking psychiatric meds for kids

(0:00) During a roundtable last week, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo introduced recommendations that urge broader evaluations by providers before children are prescribed psychotropics. Supporters say it's a needed course correction, while critics worry families could face new barriers to care. Two participants in the panel discussion share their perspectives.

GUESTS:



Dr. Kristopher Kaliebe, a psychiatrist and professor at the USF Morsani College of Medicine

Laura Delano, founder of the Inner Compass Initiative

Free speech or surveillance?

(21:06) A newspaper investigation found Florida wildlife officers accessed driver's license records of agency critics, citing safety concerns. Conservation advocates say the searches chilled public participation at meetings. We explore where free speech and public security intersect.

GUESTS:



Jim Watt, retired turtle farmer from Jupiter

Gary Scott Edinger, First Amendment Lawyers Association

Sparing this sparrow

(36:07) The tiny Florida grasshopper sparrow, one of North America's rarest birds, was once on the brink of extinction. However, conservationists are giving the endangered subspecies another chance through captive breeding and a new protected habitat.

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