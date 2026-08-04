© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

New guidance on kids and psychotropics, and a red flag over FWC surveillance

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published August 4, 2026 at 2:48 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
child puts the pill into his mouth.
stock.adobe.com

Florida health officials are urging doctors to reconsider prescribing psychotropic meds for kids. Could this affect how they're treated for mental health issues.

Some red flags went up when the FWC tracked critics through the state’s official records. Also, conservation advocates say the state’s wildlife commissioner used the Florida driver’s license database to track them, raising First Amendment red flags.

Finally, a closer look at the grasshopper sparrow’s fight for survival.

Rethinking psychiatric meds for kids

(0:00) During a roundtable last week, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo introduced recommendations that urge broader evaluations by providers before children are prescribed psychotropics. Supporters say it's a needed course correction, while critics worry families could face new barriers to care. Two participants in the panel discussion share their perspectives.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Kristopher Kaliebe, a psychiatrist and professor at the USF Morsani College of Medicine
  • Laura Delano, founder of the Inner Compass Initiative

Free speech or surveillance?

(21:06) A newspaper investigation found Florida wildlife officers accessed driver's license records of agency critics, citing safety concerns. Conservation advocates say the searches chilled public participation at meetings. We explore where free speech and public security intersect.

GUESTS:

  • Jim Watt, retired turtle farmer from Jupiter
  • Gary Scott Edinger, First Amendment Lawyers Association

Sparing this sparrow

(36:07) The tiny Florida grasshopper sparrow, one of North America's rarest birds, was once on the brink of extinction. However, conservationists are giving the endangered subspecies another chance through captive breeding and a new protected habitat.

GUESTS:

  • Mary Marine, research assistant with Conservation Science of Military Landscapes at DeLuca Preserve in Osceola County
  • Kelly Currier, Brevard Zoo conservation coordinator
Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local psych drugschild psychiatristChildren's HealthChildren's Mental HealthGrasshopper SparrowBirdsFlorida Fish And Wildlife Conservation CommissionFirst AmendmentEndangered Species
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola