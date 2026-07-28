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Florida Matters Live & Local

How the Fishback decision affects the governor’s race, and school supplies’ skyrocketing costs

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published July 28, 2026 at 1:50 PM EDT
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James Fishback
James Fishback answers questions from supporters during a campaign stop in Miami on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Fishback is running for the Republican nomination to be Florida's governor.

Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback will remain on the ballot after a judge ruled in his favor in a state residency challenge by opponent Lt. Gov. Jay Collins. We talk about what the ruling means for the primary and the governor’s race.

Also, discussions on the rising cost of school supplies and the aorta condition that led to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s death.

Finally, the Zest checks in with a chef determined to get kids access to healthier food.

Analyzing the Fishback ruling

(0:00) A judge rejected a challenge to James Fishback's eligibility in the Republican race for Florida governor. We explain why the residency lawsuit failed and what the ruling means for Fishback, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and the rest of the GOP field. Reporter Mitch Perry breaks down the decision, reactions and campaigns.

GUEST:

  • Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix reporter

What killed Lindsey Graham?

(12:02) Funeral services for the 71-year-old senator take place Tuesday and Wednesday. The cause of death was aortic dissection, a medical emergency that often strikes without warning. A UF Health expert joins us with lifesaving information about this condition.

GUEST:

  • Dr. Eric Jeng, director of the UF Health Aortic Disease Center

Rising costs of classroom supplies

(21:03) Florida teachers continue spending hundreds of dollars from their own pockets to stock classrooms. We examine why school funding isn't keeping pace with rising costs and where families and educators can turn for help. What are some community groups doing to fill the gap?

GUESTS:

  • Christine Long, Metropolitan Ministries chief program officer
  • Andrew Spar, Florida Education Association president

Growing up in a 'food desert'

(36:04) Zest host Dalia Colon is back to check in with former guests of her foodie podcast. On this episode, we meet a chef who grew up in south St. Petersburg and went on to start Yes Chef Village to educate children about better food options. He plans a 700-mile bike ride from the Keys to Tallahassee to raise awareness of youth obesity, diabetes and the need for healthier school lunches.

GUEST:

  • Marcus Clark, chef, educator and advocate for school food reform

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalJames Fishback2026 ElectionsSen. Lindsey GrahamSchoolsTeachersFEAFoodchefschildhood nutrition
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola