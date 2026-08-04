Why these Tampa-area school districts are capping screen time in classrooms

In an effort to return to more hands-on learning, Hillsborough and Pasco counties' school districts are limiting screen time in classrooms.

It's part of a nationwide push to reduce excessive tech use that research shows is leading to lower test scores, weaker vocabulary and shorter attention spans.

But that doesn't mean technology is going to be completely eliminated, said Sarah Garcia, Hillsborough's executive director of elementary education.

"We still want students to have that technology education. We just want it to be used sparingly and really purposefully and intentionally," said Garcia.

That means a focus on active engagement, which Hillsborough's instructional guide defines as conversation, movement, inquiry, hands-on exploration, collaboration and meaningful interaction with peers and adults.

The guide pointed to studies showing that higher levels of screen time in early childhood can lead to lower reading and math levels.

In both Hillsborough and Pasco schools' guidelines, screen time limits increase as grade levels rise for that reason.

For Hillsborough, certain tech platforms won't be used in kindergarten through second grade, except when developmentally appropriate.

In Grades 3 to 5, the recommended minutes of screen time range between 30 to 45 per week.

As students move up grade levels, there's an emphasis on technology being used intentionally to develop digital fluency.

For Pasco schools, screen time should average about 30 minutes per day for kindergarten to first grade. Time increases through grade levels, but there's still an emphasis on intentional use.

The Pasco district guideline states that paper-and-pencil or direct instruction should be prioritized for things like learning new concepts, note taking, problem solving requiring visible thinking and foundational skills for reading.

Both districts emphasize less time should be spent in passive screen time, which the American Academy of Pediatrics defines as "activities such as filling out digital worksheets or consuming digital content without accompanying reflection, imagination, or participation."

States such as Iowa, Utah, Tennessee and Alabama have passed laws or policies limiting screen time in schools.

Garcia said technology use in classrooms have been rising for about a decade, with the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating reliance on virtual learning.

"When we came back from the pandemic, we never really course corrected or adjusted that," Garcia said, "so we've been leaning into these digital platforms. We've been leaning into one-to-one devices, and over time, those minutes have just ticked up."

Garcia acknowledged that not all screen time use is created equal. Scrolling social media is different from using technology for educational purposes. But, she said, there are some modes of learning that you just can't replace with technology.

"Screen time is screen time because what it's taking away from is those rich learning experiences and interactions with peers. When you're on a screen, it's hard to interact with other people," said Garcia.