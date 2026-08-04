Florida could bar undocumented students from career education programs

Florida is looking to block undocumented students from attending the state’s postsecondary career and technical education (CTE) programs.

The Florida Department of Education is developing rules to adopt enrollment requirements that would make CTE programs only available to citizens or students lawfully present in the United States.

It’s another step the state is taking to shut out undocumented students from Florida’s educational system. Earlier this summer, the State Board of Education approved a measure that would also prevent undocumented students from attending the state’s 28 public colleges.

The measure also prohibits undocumented students from enrolling in adult general education programs in high schools and state colleges, which help prepare those taking the GED exam for the equivalency of a high school diploma.

Students will have to “provide clear and convincing documentation that he or she is a citizen of the United States or lawfully present in the United States,” before admission, and the documentation must also be “credible, precise, and compelling.”

DOE offers CTE programs in middle schools, high schools, district technical colleges and for Florida College System students.

The postsecondary programs include curriculums for HVAC certification, massage therapy, nursing assistants, phlebotomy, solar energy technician and semiconductor cleanroom operator, among other concentrations.

DOE’s rule development workshop for the proposed CTE enrollment requirements will be Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. online.

According to DOE, there were 512,000 postsecondary CTE students during the 2025-2026 school year, and more than 137,000 degrees, certificates and industry credentials are awarded every year through programs in the Florida College System.

Republican lawmakers have attempted several times to restrict the ability of undocumented immigrants from enrolling in higher education institutions in Florida, but have failed to pass legislation as recently as the 2026 legislative session.

This year, legislators filed bills to prohibit all higher education institutions from admitting any noncitizen who wasn’t legally present in the country and to limit the number of enrolled students who are citizens of foreign countries and who are not permanent U.S. residents.

But the measures struggled to gain traction and died in committee.

The State University System Board of Governors is considering a new rule that would make students who are not lawfully present in the U.S. ineligible for enrollment at any of the 12 state universities beginning with the 2027-2028 academic year.

The rule does not apply to students located outside the U.S. who attend online classes and has not yet been formally approved by the board.

The next Florida Board of Governors meeting is Sept. 2 at Florida Gulf Coast University.