'I’m just honored and I’m proud': Longoria inducted into Rays Hall of Fame

Evan Longoria became the sixth member of the Tampa Bay Rays Hall of Fame on Saturday, the first of two career accolades for the team’s longtime third baseman.

“I’m just honored and I’m proud,” Longoria said during a ceremony before Tampa Bay’s 7-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field.

The franchise will retire Longoria’s No. 3 on Sunday to wrap up “Longo Legacy Weekend.”

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Longoria, who played for the Rays from 2008 to 2017, joined Wade Boggs (2023), outfielder Carl Crawford (2023), first baseman Fred McGriff (2024), broadcaster Dave Wills (2024), and senior adviser Don Zimmer (2023) in the Hall.

With portions of Tropicana Field’s upper deck open for the first time since the 2023 postseason, the game drew a crowd of 22,597.

Longoria’s number retirement will take place at 4 p.m., before the Rays and Mariners meet in the last game before the All-Star break.

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Tantric, the band who recorded Longoria’s walkup anthem, “Down and Out,” will perform a free concert after Sunday’s game outside Ferg’s, next to Tropicana Field.

Longoria announced his retirement a year ago, but the Rays waited to honor him this season, after Tropicana Field’s damage from Hurricane Milton was repaired.

RAYS DRAFT: Tampa Bay selected Texas high school shortstop Grady Emerson, 18, with the second overall pick in the Major League Baseball amateur draft on Saturday. A University of Texas commit, Emerson was widely considered the best all-around player in the draft.

FIFTH ALL-STAR: Rays right-handed pitcher Nick Martinez was added to the American League roster for Tuesday’s All-Star Game, replacing injured Boston left-hander Ranger Suarez. Martinez joins starting third baseman Junior Caminero, designated hitter Yandy Diaz, and pitchers Drew Rasmussen and Bryan Baker at the Midsummer Classic.