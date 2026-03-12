USF women's basketball team loses in quarterfinals of American Conference tournament

South Florida’s women’s basketball team took an early exit from the American Conference postseason tournament on Thursday.

The Bulls fell to Texas-El Paso 62-51 in the quarterfinals at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

A trio of Bulls reached double-figures, led by grad student L’or Mputu, who scored 16 points and came down with 10 rebounds.Senior Carla Brito added 14 points, while grad student Edyn Battle contributed 10 points.

“It was a tough loss for our seniors,” interim USF coach Michele Woods-Baxter said. “I thought they had a really good year.I thought L'or had a really good year, and Carla had a really good year as well.A couple who have been with our program for a long time.”

The Bulls finished their schedule 20-13.

“We obviously didn't come out and play like we wanted to play,” Woods said. “I feel we're a much better team than what we've seen today.”

The Roadrunners (16-15) advance to face East Carolina in the American semifinals.