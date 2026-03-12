5 more measles cases in Collier help push Florida's total to 132 for the year

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 132 measles cases this year as of March 7.

That's eight more than the previous week and the most for any year in the public database. Last year, there were eight cases.

The vast majority of the cases have been in Collier County, which added five cases for a total of 98. Of the state's 93 "locally acquired" measles cases, 70 reportedly were acquired in Collier.

An outbreak of the disease was reported at Ave Maria University in Collier earlier this year with none of the cases jumping from the university to the overall community.

Florida has the third most cases in the country this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. South Carolina leads the nation with 662 cases, double what that state reported in 2025.

So far this year, at least 1,281 patients have tested positive for measles in the U.S.. Last year, there were 2,283 cases.

This year's cases are made up mostly (54%) by kids ages 5 to 19. That age group also makes up the majority of cases (56%) in Florida.

Beyond Collier, cases have been reported in 12 other Florida counties: Alachua (2), Broward (2), Duval (6), Escambia (5), Hillsborough (2), Lee (2), Manatee (3), Miami-Dade (1), Osceola (1), Pasco (1), Pinellas (5) and St. Johns (3).

The Osceola case is the first reported in the Orlando metro area. State records show the case was recorded on March 6 in a person age 25 to 29 living in Osceola.

It is the second case ever reported in Osceola, according to the state's records going back to 1992. The first was in 2011.

Records show the case was acquired in the U.S. outside of Florida, but they do not indicate where the resident acquired it.

The Osceola health department did not respond to emails from Central Florida Public Media seeking additional information.

Experts say the reason measles is surging is because of low rates of people receiving the MMR vaccine, which is a two-shot immunization, usually administered by age 6.

However, any adult can receive both shots at a commercial pharmacy.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases and can be dangerous in babies and young children, according to the CDC. The health agency says that anyone unvaccinated is at risk of infection.

Without vaccination, nine out of 10 people who come into contact with an infected patient will contract the virus. Measles can cause a high fever, rash and a severe cough.

Information from WGCU and WUSF was used in this report.

