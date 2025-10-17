Manny Diaz highlights football, military focus in first UWF State of the University address

University of West Florida interim president Manny Diaz Jr. used his first State of the University address to emphasize results over rhetoric, celebrating record enrollment, research gains and new investments in athletics and services for the region’s large military community.

"The state of our university is strong, and our future is even brighter," Diaz said Wednesday during a address that leaned on institutional milestones and near‑term initiatives.

Diaz organized his message around a simple claim: that UWF's recent performance — from rankings to research dollars to student achievements — shows its trajectory is intact after a year of upheaval. He pointed to a record head count of more than 15,000 students and framed the growth as a vote of confidence in the institution's programs and support systems.

"This isn't just a number," he said. "It's a reflection of trust."

ALSO READ: UWF's conservative makeover: DeSantis-linked firm at center of sudden ouster of top lawyer

Two priorities dominated Diaz's talk: football and the military.

Diaz spotlighted the football stadium project, which he said will double seating capacity to 7,500 and act as a gathering place for campus and community. He linked the investment to economic impact and school spirit.

The UWF Argonauts play football at the NCAA Division II level in 4,000-seat Pen Air Field on the Pensacola campus.

Diaz added that the stadium project would "bring economic benefits to Pensacola while deepening community pride and our Argo spirit." He also noted support from a $2 million Tourist Development Council grant alongside legislative and donor backing.

On student services, Diaz elevated a new Office of Military Services, which he described as a dedicated hub for tailored advising, career support and outreach to service members, veterans and military families.

ALSO READ: Manny Diaz pledges stability, student focus in first remarks as UWF's interim president

The rest of the address doubled down on a performance frame.

Diaz recapped major research milestones, including a record pace of external awards since August, a federal cybersecurity grant described as the university's largest to date, and significant funding to expand research infrastructure and launch a Center for Computational Intelligence.

He highlighted national rankings and recognitions, as well as student accomplishments — from a 97.67% first‑time pass rate on the nursing licensure exam to placements in national competitions and collaborations with the U.S. Navy.

Notably, Diaz did not address the year's political context. Over the past year, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state university Board of Governors reshaped UWF's 13‑member Board of Trustees, replacing a majority of members and prompting a public fight over governance and academic freedom.

Former UWF president Martha Saunders resigned in May, and the board selected Diaz — then the state's education commissioner — as interim president in a move that drew criticism from many over process and optics.

ALSO READ: State education commissioner selected as University of West Florida's interim president

Diaz has previously tried to position himself as a stabilizer. In his first campus appearance after taking office, he said, "I'm here to listen and learn and understand," and promised to make decisions "based on what's best for the institution and for the community."

Faculty leaders struck a measured tone before the address. Faculty Senate president Heather Riddell introduced the Senate's executive committee and emphasized faculty advocacy and shared governance during the transition.

"We have stepped up during this time of transition to advocate for you," she said.

Diaz closed his remarks on the themes of unity and purpose.

"UWF is more than an institution," he said. "It's a community of purpose and possibility."

Copyright 2025 WUWF

