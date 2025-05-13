UWF President Martha Saunders announces resignation amid mounting political pressures

University of West Florida President Martha Saunders announced Monday she will step down from her role, bringing an end to an eight-year tenure marked by both institutional achievements and recent political turbulence.

"This was not an easy choice," Saunders wrote in an email to students, faculty and staff. "I know it may come as a surprise, and for some, a disappointment. Please know I did not make it lightly. I believe this is the right time — for me and for UWF."

Saunders, who began her academic career at UWF in 1984, returned to the university in 2013 as provost and was appointed president in 2017. Under her leadership, the university achieved record enrollment, launched new degree programs in robotics and cybersecurity, and received national accolades for student outcomes and innovation.

The most visible tensions of her presidency emerged this year, following a wave of new appointments to the university's board of trustees. Between direct appointments by Governor Ron DeSantis and selections by the Florida Board of Governors, eight new members joined the 13-member board, some with ties to national conservative organizations and little or no connection to the university or the region. Among them were Scott Yenor, known for inflammatory statements about women, jews, and LGBTQ+ people, and Adam Kissel, whose nomination was later rejected by the Senate. Gates Garcia, another DeSantis appointee, also resigned.

The appointments sparked intense backlash from alumni, faculty, and local residents, culminating in the creation of the Save UWF campaign. The grassroots effort gained momentum quickly and drew support from elected officials on the Pensacola City Council, Escambia County Board of Commissioners, and the Florida House and Senate.

Those concerns dovetailed with a wider and growing rift between the DeSantis administration and Northwest Florida's Republican legislative delegation—including Rep. Alex Andrade, Rep. Michelle Salzman, and Sen. Don Gaetz. In recent months, the delegation has increasingly clashed with the governor over policy and spending priorities. Earlier this year, Andrade led a legislative investigation into the Hope Florida initiative, a welfare program championed by First Lady Casey DeSantis. That investigation ended without resolution after key witnesses declined to testify. Gov. DeSantis dismissed it as a politically motivated "hoax" aimed at undermining his wife's political prospects.

The public dispute intensified speculation about fractures within the state GOP, particularly as the 2026 gubernatorial election approaches. Casey DeSantis is widely seen as a potential candidate. Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Gaetz—son of Sen. Don Gaetz—has also been considering a run for governor, though he has not announced a campaign.

The most recent flashpoint came during a UWF board meeting last week in which trustee Zack Smith, a senior legal fellow at The Heritage Foundation, questioned Saunders about prior university-sponsored diversity programming. The line of questioning prompted a sharp rebuke from longtime trustee Alonzie Scott and was widely interpreted as emblematic of the board's deepening ideological divide.

In her message, Saunders expressed pride in the university's accomplishments. "Over the past several years, we've accomplished extraordinary things together: record enrollments, historic fundraising, national recognition, and a campus culture that puts students first," she wrote. "We've met challenges head-on and kept our values intact."

She pledged to work with the Board of Trustees and university leadership to ensure a smooth transition. As of Monday, the board had not released a statement outlining next steps in the search for a new president.

"My commitment to this University and its people remains strong through my final day in office — and beyond," Saunders wrote.

She closed her message with a note of gratitude: "Thank you for your trust, your passion, and your belief in what UWF can be."

