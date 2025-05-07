Santa Ono, sole finalist for next UF president, outlines his mission at public forums

The only finalist for the next president of the University of Florida, Santa Ono, spoke to faculty, students and staff in three separate forums on Tuesday at Emerson Alumni Hall.

On Sunday, the University of Florida Presidential Search Committee announced Santa Ono as the sole finalist for the university's 14th president. This recommendation will be considered by the Board of Trustees, which selects the university president, whose appointment is then subject to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors.

Ono, 62, was unanimously selected following an extensive search process. The search committee conducted 10 listening sessions and reached out to over 450 individuals to find the best fit.

"We look forward to welcoming Dr. Ono, his wife Wendy Yip, and their daughters Juliana and Sarah to the Gator Nation," said Mori Hosseini, chair of the UF Board of Trustees, in a press release.

Ono is the current president of the University of Michigan and has served in similar roles throughout his career. He is world-renowned for his pioneering research on the immune system and eye disease. Ono earned his Ph.D. in experimental medicine from McGill University and his B.A. in biological sciences from the University of Chicago.

He has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, American Academy of Arts & Sciences, American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences, among his many appointments. He was also a professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences.

/ Santa Ono, center, speaks with University of Florida Faculty Senate Chair Sarah Lynne during a faculty forum on Tuesday that represented Ono's initial public appearance at UF. Rahul Patel, left, is a member of the UF Board of Trustees and chaired the board's search. (Juan Carlos Chaoui/WUFT News)

Despite being held during break, the faculty and staff forums had more than 100 attendees each. During the staff forum, organizers had to prepare for an overflow. Half as many people attended the student forum, which included reporters, students and people from earlier forums.

This is in stark contrast to the forums hosted for Ben Sasse in October of 2022, which had to be moved online due to the presence of around 300 protesters.

Ono answered questions submitted by students, faculty and staff which had been consolidated in advance. He addressed his mission, DEI programs, intellectual diversity, and university athletics, among other topics. He said he intends to make UF the "best public university in the country."

Graduate student, Krittin Poottafai, was expecting a more open floor session. Poottafai said he submitted a question about Florida's policy on international students from "foreign countries of concern" as defined in SB 846 , but the topic wasn't addressed.

During the student forum, one of the first things Ono addressed was Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs. At the University of Michigan, he said it was his decision to shut down central DEI offices because not enough investment was going to faculty and students.

/ University of Florida staff members line up outside Emerson Alumni Hall on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, as organizers made adjustments to accommodate the near-capacity turnout for one of three scheduled forums with UF presidential finalist Santa Ono. Tuesday's three forums with Ono were attended by a total of about 300 faculty, staff and students. (Maia Labbe/WUFT News)

"Having an inclusive environment, having opportunity for a great education like UF's has to be a priority for every institution," Ono said.

Logan Boyd, a student at UF, said he didn't agree with Ono's stance on DEI but added, "I appreciate how it's a bit more of a nuanced take. A bit more data-based compared to other figures. It's less attacking."

Ono also discussed the success of students academically and in the workforce. He highlighted affordability and accessibility as major elements driving student success.

"The board here and I are committed to ensuring that the school remains affordable," said Ono.

He also mentioned the Board of Governor's efforts toward improving the residential experience for students and promised to contribute to this effort.

Ono emphasized his alignment with the state of Florida and its governor, saying, "We exist at the university to serve the students. We exist to serve the state."

Ono described himself as a servant leader. He said his strategic plan for the university will be centered around the community. He did not elaborate on what this plan would entail, though he did direct audience members to look up his strategic plan for the University of Michigan .

Ono gave examples of how he has stayed involved with student affairs in previous positions. In his opening statement during the student forum, he talked about his involvement in athletics while president of the University of Cincinnati.

/ Santa Ono, the sole finalist for University of Florida president, speaks on Tuesday regarding his plans for the university during a public forum for faculty at Emerson Hall. (Juan Carlos Chaoui/WUFT News)

Ono described being crowd-surfed to the stadium by students and the mascot, the Bearcat. "I lost. The mascot won," said Ono.

He said he wants to "listen to the collective brain trust of the institution" while integrating what the governor and the federal government are interested in.

Ono's presentation at the forum left some students unsure of what to think.

"He doesn't seem to have a strong stance on anything," said Poottafai. "We need to see what he will do in the future."

Like other students, Poottafai wasn't opposed to Ono.

"The thing that I really appreciated was his passion for academic excellence," said Poottafai. "I think we really need that as a university, as an intellectual stronghold."

Boyd appreciated Ono's involvement in athletics and was impressed by Ono overall; however, he said, "he seemed a little too keen on pleasing our state legislature and governor."

Michael Guo, a student at UF, thought Ono seemed funny. He noted he had a lot of experience before coming to UF. Ono showcased this humor as he closed out the student forum.

"I heard that not too far from here is a place called midtown and a bar called Salty Dog," said Ono. "Maybe I'll see you for a drink if I'm appointed."

Copyright 2025 WUFT 89.1