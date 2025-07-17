Manny Diaz pledges stability, student focus in first remarks as UWF's interim president

Manny Diaz Jr., the newly appointed interim president of the University of West Florida, delivered his first public remarks on campus Tuesday, pledging to lead with "integrity and vision" while focusing on academic excellence, student outcomes,and community partnerships.

"I'm here to listen and learn and understand," Diaz told faculty, staff, students and trustees during a press conference in Pensacola. "It's important to learn, to evaluate, to listen and … to make those decisions going forward informed on what's best for the institution and for the community."

Diaz's appearance came less than a week after officially taking the helm of the university following the abrupt resignation of Martha Saunders in May. That leadership change unfolded amid significant public attention and political scrutiny.

In the year prior, Gov. Ron DeSantis had appointed a majority of UWF's 13-member Board of Trustees, several of whom expressed concern about university programs they viewed as ideologically out of step with the state's conservative values.

During a Pensacola visit this spring, DeSantis warned the university to "buckle up" for a course correction and questioned "how the most conservative part of the state has some of the most liberal programs."

The board selected Diaz — then Florida's education commissioner — as interim president by a 7–2 vote. He was the only candidate publicly considered. Two trustees voted against the appointment, raising concerns about the lack of a broader search and the political optics of the process.

Diaz did not address those concerns directly on Tuesday and avoided the political rhetoric that has accompanied recent changes in Florida's higher education system. Instead, he framed his role as a continuation of UWF's existing momentum, pledging to "push forward" while respecting the work of previous leaders.

"I do want to recognize the leadership before me, president Saunders and the presidents before her, and the work that's been done here at UWF," Diaz said. "I truly believe that this institution is a gem … not only in this community in Northwest Florida, but also across the state."

A focus on students and the region

Throughout his remarks, Diaz returned to the theme of student-centered leadership, calling it the foundation of his career in education.

"We have to be students first," he said. "We have students that have placed their trust in us here at this institution by deciding to come to UWF. And it is our duty, our responsibility to [serve] them a thousand percent."

He outlined several institutional priorities, including academic excellence and research, workforce training, military support, and community and economic development. He specifically highlighted opportunities in cybersecurity, health care, engineering and education, and praised UWF's partnerships with regional institutions like American Magic and the Institute for Human and Machine Cognition.

Diaz also emphasized the university's connection to the military community, noting the high concentration of installations within a three-hour drive.

"We have to make sure we can continue to leverage that and maximize that potential," he said.

Asked how he would approach potential changes on campus, Diaz emphasized caution and consultation.

"We will evaluate and look at where the improvements can be done … based on what's working and what's not working," he said. "But I'd like to observe, I'd like to look ... take in data."

Diaz acknowledged that any transition in leadership can spark anxiety, saying, "With any change, especially in administration, comes fear. That's normal in any organization."

Still, he signaled that decisions would be guided by substance rather than ideology.

"We're going to do things for the right reasons," he said, "and we'll make those changes not just for the sake of making changes."

Diaz directed attention to performance metrics and student success. He praised the university's standing on state accountability measures but said continued progress would require deliberate effort.

"Just because you're maxed out, you don't take your foot off the accelerator," he said. "You have to keep pushing."

Athletics and visibility

Diaz also discussed UWF's athletics program, calling it a key tool for institutional branding and student engagement. He confirmed that the university is moving forward with a new football stadium and praised the program's role in raising the university's profile.

"Athletics is a branding apparatus as well as something that is for our students," he said. "If we can win … it raises people's awareness of UWF."

While not committing to any specific changes in athletic division status, he said the university would "look at all options" to support student-athletes and elevate the program's impact.

Diaz said he plans to meet with faculty, students, base commanders and community leaders in the coming weeks, including visits with local military installations.

"I plan on diving right into the deep end of the pool," he said. "To our students, to our faculty and staff, I am here for you."

He closed the event with light-hearted comments about the local food scene — "definitely better than Tallahassee" — and his appreciation for Pensacola's rich Spanish history, which he tied to his own heritage.

"Together," he said, "we're going to write the next chapter in UWF's history."

