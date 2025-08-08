8 ways to celebrate 813 Day in Tampa

From chickens strutting their stuff in historical Ybor City to mouthwatering Cuban sandwiches and even being known as "Cigar City" — there's no denying Tampa's rich, vibrant culture.

So to celebrate everything that makes the city unique, Tampa is having an 813 Day on Wednesday, Aug. 13. Get it? Just like the area code and the date.

There are different celebrations happening and lots of deals at restaurants and shops. Below are eight ways to have some fun, honoring everything that brings Tampa to life:

Time: 9-10 a.m.

Location: Hyde Park Village at 744 South Village Circle

Cost: Free

What to know:



This is a 60-minute workout that features 30 minutes of core and lower body strength from [solidcore] followed by a 30-minute cardio session from Barry's.

Bring a mat and water.

All fitness levels are welcome. You can also enjoy a treat from The Salty Donut after the workout as part of the celebration.

Spots are limited, so you can reserve yours through Eventbrite.

Aside from the community workout, Hyde Park Village will be having a full day of live music and family-friendly fun. There will also be exclusive in-store promotions and more.

If you have kids, there's the Downtown Dogs + Storytime with Mrs. Boo in Snow Circle from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Downtown Dogs is a Humane Society adoption event, while Tampa-themed children's books will also be read in the same area.

You can also go to Hyde House Public Studio. Day passes cost $8.13 plus $8.13 coffee and pastry special at the bar. There will also be an 813-themed spread throughout the space.

There are also a ton of all-day promotions at restaurants and shops. Here are a few:



Sephora: Free Tampa-themed charm with SPF or lip balm purchase; deluxe sample bags with any makeup or waxing service

Free Tampa-themed charm with SPF or lip balm purchase; deluxe sample bags with any makeup or waxing service Little Word Project: An exclusive 813 "Tampa Bay" bracelet for one day only. Guests who spend $35 or more will also be entered to win a raffle basket with local favorites.

An exclusive 813 "Tampa Bay" bracelet for one day only. Guests who spend $35 or more will also be entered to win a raffle basket with local favorites. Irish 31: $8.13 summer cocktails and select appetizers

$8.13 summer cocktails and select appetizers The Candle Pour: $8.13 off all 3-wick candles

$8.13 off all 3-wick candles Mizzen + Main: Complimentary TPA hats with purchase and beverages offered all day

Complimentary TPA hats with purchase and beverages offered all day Bouzy: Happy House Cuban Bao all day, Cuban Sandwich feature and Pirate Punch special

Happy House Cuban Bao all day, Cuban Sandwich feature and Pirate Punch special Palihouse: $8.13 Cocktail of the Day

You can see a full list of promotions and events on Hyde Park Village's website.

The neighborhood is celebrating the day with $8.13 specials across the area.

Here are a few:

BODYROK



Pilates - single class session for $8.13 for the first 20 people who purchase.

Members can purchase crew socks for $8.13.

Fit Bowl Co.



16 oz blend of tropical flavors is $8.13.

Joyful Notion



Aviator Sunglasses at $8.13.

Boulon Brasserie



Party Like It’s the 70s: Rum-based, orange creamsicle flavored at $8.13

Quesito with Colada: Puffy pastry filled with cream cheese, sugar, and citrus with a honey glaze on top. Served with double shot of espresso with cane sugar at $8.13

You can see a full list of the deals on Water Street's website.

Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Location: Unlock Tampa Bay Visitors Center at 201N Franklin St.

Cost: Free to show up

What to know:



The first 20 people to stop by the Visit Tampa Bay table will receive a free 813 t-shirt.

There will be giveaways and ticket raffles.

Appearances from Tampa Bay sports teams' mascots

813 Day photo opp and more.

Time: 5-7:30 p.m.

Location: The Spiral Staircase at 425 N Florida Ave.

Cost: About $19.19 per ticket

What to know:



This is a collaboration with Tampa Downtown Partnership and The Spiral Staircase to allow people to connect and share stories about what makes the city unforgettable.

There will be eight local vendors and three artists.

Themed mocktails and other drinks, light bites, giveaways and more surprises.

You can purchase a ticket or learn more through Eventbrite.

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Location: Hyde Park Village at 1602 W. Swann Ave.

Cost: $20 per ticket

What to know:



The evening is for Tampa's young adult women. There will be a walk along Bayshore Boulevard concluding with a gathering at Bartaco's patio.

Each ticket includes an entry to the walk and post-walk social at Bartaco, complimentary chips, guac and salsa, agua fresca, one signature margarita and a special Hyde Park Village gift.

All ticket proceeds will go toward The Children's Dream Fund. This is a nonprofit that works to fulfill the dreams of children with life-threatening illnesses across West Central Florida.

You can learn more and purchase your ticket at Eventbrite. Spots are limited. You can also check out the full lineup of other events for the day at Hyde Park Village's website.

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Location: Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen at 11109 N. 30th St.

Cost: Free to show up, no registration required

What to know:



Live music starting at 6 p.m.

J.C. Newman Cigar Co. will be on-site

Tampa-themed trivia starting at 7 p.m. There will also be games and dominoes.

Special menu feature is a signature twist on a classic Cuban sandwich

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Tampa Theatre at 711 N Franklin St.

Cost: $7 if you buy online. For 813 Day, Tampa Theatre has a "everyone is a member for a day." This means all tickets include the member discount - $3 off, plus no fees for online tickets.

What to know:



The 1954 horror classic about a man-shaped monster who lives underwater will be showing at the Tampa Theatre's Historic Duncan Auditorium

Doors open at 7 p.m.

You can learn more on the Tampa Theatre's website.

You can also discover more deals and activities at Visit Tampa Bay.