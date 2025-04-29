© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Here's how to find your hurricane evacuation zone across Florida

WUSF | By Meleah Lyden
Published April 29, 2025 at 12:31 PM EDT
Cars at a standstill during a hurricane evacuation.
Darwin Brandis/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Look at the map below to search for your evacuation zone in Florida.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, it's essential for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying flood-prone area, a mobile home, or an unsafe structure during the season. This is because these areas and buildings are the most likely to be evacuated.

ALSO READ: Here's how to prepare your home ahead of a hurricane

If an evacuation order is not issued for your area and your house is not part of an evacuation zone, you could consider sheltering in place.

If you're in an evacuation zone, listen to orders from officials. The main zones are divided A-F, with A being the most vulnerable and likely to be evacuated first.

In the map below, type in your address to see what zone you're in. If you have any difficulties or need more information, click here.

Florida evacuation zone map

Meleah Lyden
I was always that kid who asked the question, "Why?"
