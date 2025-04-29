Here's how to find your hurricane evacuation zone across Florida

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, it's essential for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying flood-prone area, a mobile home, or an unsafe structure during the season. This is because these areas and buildings are the most likely to be evacuated.

If an evacuation order is not issued for your area and your house is not part of an evacuation zone, you could consider sheltering in place.

If you're in an evacuation zone, listen to orders from officials. The main zones are divided A-F, with A being the most vulnerable and likely to be evacuated first.

In the map below, type in your address to see what zone you're in. If you have any difficulties or need more information, click here.