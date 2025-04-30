© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Find your hurricane evacuation zone, shelter in Hillsborough County

WUSF | By Meleah Lyden
Published April 30, 2025 at 2:00 AM EDT
A yellow hurricane emergency sign in front of grey clouds
Adobe Stock
Hurricane evacuation zones and shelter locations for Hillsborough County.

Look at the maps below to find both your evacuation zone and nearby shelter locations in Hillsborough County.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, it's essential for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying flood-prone area, a mobile home, or an unsafe structure during the season. This is because these areas and buildings are the most likely to be evacuated.

If an evacuation order is not issued for your area and your house is not part of an evacuation zone, you could consider sheltering in place. In Hillsborough County, the zones are divided from A to E, with A being the most vulnerable and likely to be evacuated.

In the map below, type in your address to see what zone you're in. If you have any difficulties or need more information, click here.

Hillsborough County evacuation zone map

Hillsborough County will also be opening shelters in times of emergency, but please do not go to one unless officials have announced that it's open. Also, when the county puts out a shelter list, it will note which ones are pet-friendly.

In addition, if you or someone you know may need a special needs shelter, the county recommends pre-registering when possible. This is for residents whose medical condition may require the use of electrical equipment, oxygen, dialysis, or those with physical, cognitive, or medical conditions that require assistance from medical professionals. Click here to learn more and register.

You can find a map of shelter locations in Hillsborough County below. Type in your address to find the nearest one to you. When you click on one, it should tell you whether it's open or closed and any other pertinent information. If you have trouble viewing on this page, click here.

Hillsborough County shelter map

Also, click here to sign up for county alerts to ensure you're getting real-time information on when evacuation zones are called and when you need to go. You can also follow the county on social media @HillsboroughFL.

You can watch the video below to learn more from the county about making a hurricane plan and knowing your zone. Click here for a disaster planning guide.

Weather 2025 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonHurricane EvacuationsHurricane PreparationHillsborough County
Meleah Lyden
I was always that kid who asked the question, "Why?"
Meleah Lyden
