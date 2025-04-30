Find your hurricane evacuation zone, shelter in Hillsborough County

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, it's essential for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying flood-prone area, a mobile home, or an unsafe structure during the season. This is because these areas and buildings are the most likely to be evacuated.

If an evacuation order is not issued for your area and your house is not part of an evacuation zone, you could consider sheltering in place. In Hillsborough County, the zones are divided from A to E, with A being the most vulnerable and likely to be evacuated.

In the map below, type in your address to see what zone you're in. If you have any difficulties or need more information, click here.

Hillsborough County evacuation zone map

Hillsborough County will also be opening shelters in times of emergency, but please do not go to one unless officials have announced that it's open. Also, when the county puts out a shelter list, it will note which ones are pet-friendly.

In addition, if you or someone you know may need a special needs shelter, the county recommends pre-registering when possible. This is for residents whose medical condition may require the use of electrical equipment, oxygen, dialysis, or those with physical, cognitive, or medical conditions that require assistance from medical professionals. Click here to learn more and register.

You can find a map of shelter locations in Hillsborough County below. Type in your address to find the nearest one to you. When you click on one, it should tell you whether it's open or closed and any other pertinent information. If you have trouble viewing on this page, click here.

Hillsborough County shelter map

Also, click here to sign up for county alerts to ensure you're getting real-time information on when evacuation zones are called and when you need to go. You can also follow the county on social media @HillsboroughFL.

You can watch the video below to learn more from the county about making a hurricane plan and knowing your zone. Click here for a disaster planning guide.