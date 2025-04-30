Find your hurricane evacuation zone, shelter in Citrus County

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, it's essential for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying flood-prone area, a mobile home, or an unsafe structure during the season. This is because these areas and buildings are the most likely to be evacuated.

If an evacuation order is not issued for your area and your house is not part of an evacuation zone, you could consider sheltering in place.

Citrus County hurricane evacuation zones

In Citrus County, the evacuation zones are divided from A-E, with A being considered the most vulnerable and likely to be evacuated first.

To find out your evacuation zone, type your address in the map below. You can also click here to see a picture of the county's map.

Citrus County shelters

Citrus County opens its evacuation shelters for residents and visitors as a last resort in the area.

Shelters are open based on the nature and timing of the threat to the county. You should not go to an evacuation shelter unless local officials have announced it is open. If you do go to a location, please make sure to bring your own bedding and supplies.

Stayed tuned to the county's Facebooa and X for updates on shelter openings. You can also download the Citrus County Sheriff's Office app for either Android or iPhone users for live updates and safety recommendations during times of emergency.

However, in 2025, the county will have 18 potential locations that could open. In the map below, you can find out if one of those locations may be closer to you. But again, always check with the county before going to one.

The special-needs shelter is at Forest Ridge Elementary at 2927 North Forest Ridge Blvd, Hernando. The county will also be announcing which shelter will be pet-friendly, so be on the lookout for that. You'll need current vaccination records for your pets.

If you will need assistance in an evacuation or need to go to a special needs evacuation shelter, please click here to register. This will help you to be on the registry for transportation and sheltering during a disaster. Special needs evacuation shelters do not provide hands-on medical care, only medical monitoring.

If you do decide to go to a shelter and need help getting there, the county provides an emergency shelter. You can call Citrus County Transit to coordinate your evacuation travel at (352) 527-7630.

If you need information from the county about a current disaster or ongoing situation, please call (352) 249-2775. The phone line is only open during emergencies or disasters.

For any more information about the county and its hurricane response, click here. If you want to receive alerts related to severe weather or immediate dangers in your neighborhood, you can click here.