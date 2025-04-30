© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Find your hurricane evacuation zone, shelter in Manatee County

WUSF | By Meleah Lyden
Published April 30, 2025 at 2:00 AM EDT
A yellow hurricane emergency sign in front of grey clouds
Adobe Stock
Hurricane evacuation zones and shelters in Manatee County.

Look at the maps below to find your evacuation zone and shelter locations in Manatee County.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, it's essential for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying flood-prone area, a mobile home, or an unsafe structure during the season. This is because these areas and buildings are the most likely to be evacuated.

If an evacuation order is not issued for your area and your house is not part of an evacuation zone, you could consider sheltering in place.

Manatee County evacuation zones

The evacuation levels in Manatee County are A-E, with A being the most vulnerable and likely to be evacuated first.

You can type in your address in the map below to find your zone. You can also search it up with the county using its residents' information tool.

If you're in an evacuation area or live in a mobile home, boat or RV, you should decide where you'll go if you're ordered to leave.

You have several choices, like a home of a relative or friend outside an evacuation zone, a hotel/motel, a public evacuation shelter, or leaving the area entirely.

Manatee County shelters

In Manatee County, there are several shelters that could potentially be opened in times of emergency. You can see the map below for which shelter may be the closest one to you.

However, please click here in times of emergency to find out which shelters are open.

Do not go to a shelter until local officials announce that the shelter is open. You can also stay tuned to the county website or social media for any future updates.

If you or someone you know will require sheltering assistance due to physical or mental disabilities, you are encouraged to sign up for the Special Needs Registry.

To sign up for the county's emergency alert program, click here. You can also text "MANATEEREADY" to 888777 to anonymously sign up, but you would not receive location-based alerts.

For any more information, click here.

