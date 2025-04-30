Find your hurricane evacuation zone, shelter in Manatee County

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, it's essential for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying flood-prone area, a mobile home, or an unsafe structure during the season. This is because these areas and buildings are the most likely to be evacuated.

If an evacuation order is not issued for your area and your house is not part of an evacuation zone, you could consider sheltering in place.

Manatee County evacuation zones

The evacuation levels in Manatee County are A-E, with A being the most vulnerable and likely to be evacuated first.

You can type in your address in the map below to find your zone. You can also search it up with the county using its residents' information tool.

If you're in an evacuation area or live in a mobile home, boat or RV, you should decide where you'll go if you're ordered to leave.

You have several choices, like a home of a relative or friend outside an evacuation zone, a hotel/motel, a public evacuation shelter, or leaving the area entirely.

Manatee County shelters

In Manatee County, there are several shelters that could potentially be opened in times of emergency. You can see the map below for which shelter may be the closest one to you.

However, please click here in times of emergency to find out which shelters are open.

Do not go to a shelter until local officials announce that the shelter is open. You can also stay tuned to the county website or social media for any future updates.

If you or someone you know will require sheltering assistance due to physical or mental disabilities, you are encouraged to sign up for the Special Needs Registry.

To sign up for the county's emergency alert program, click here. You can also text "MANATEEREADY" to 888777 to anonymously sign up, but you would not receive location-based alerts.

For any more information, click here.