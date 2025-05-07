From supplies, pets, to applying for FEMA assistance: Answering common hurricane-related questions
Hurricane season in Florida can be a bit overwhelming, but here are some answers to common questions to help you before, during and after a storm.
The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.
The season can prompt a variety of emotions and stress on how you should prepare and what you should do following a natural disaster.
Here's a rundown of some answers to questions you may have:
What's the difference between a hurricane watch and hurricane warning?
Hurricane watch:
According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, when a watch is issued, it means conditions are possible in the area within 48 hours.
This should trigger your disaster plan and proactive measures should be taken — especially those that take more time — like securing a boat or leaving a barrier island.
Hurricane warning:
When a warning is issued, this means conditions are expected in the area within 36 hours.
Once this is issued, you should be in the process of completing proactive actions and deciding the safest location to be during a storm.
What documents should you have on hand during an emergency?
Below is a list of important documents you should make sure is all kept in a water proof container:
- Insurance cards
- Medical records
- Banking information
- Credit card numbers
- Copies of Social Security cards
- Copies of birth and/or marriage certificates
- Other personal documents
- Set of car, house and office keys
- Service animal I.D., veterinary records and proof of ownership
- Information about where you receive medication, the name of the drug and dosage
- Copy of will
What supplies should I have during a hurricane?
Aside from the list of important documents, below is a supply kit checklist of items you should ensure you have during a disaster, based on categories. This list is provided by the Florida Division of Emergency Management:
General
- Two weeks minimum supply of medication, regularly used medical supplies and a list of allergies
- A list of the style, serial number and manufacturer of required medical devices
- Batteries
- Flashlights (Do not use candles)
- NOAA Weather Radio (Battery operated or hand cranked)
- Cash (Banks and ATMs may not be available after a storm)
- Cell phone chargers
- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
Phone numbers
- Have a list of numbers including the county emergency management office, evacuation sites, doctors, banks, schools, a veterinarian, a number for out-of-town contacts, friends and family.
Food and water
- Nonperishable packaged or canned food and beverages, snack foods, juices, baby food, and any special dietary items to last at least 7 days
- Water (One gallon per person per day)
- Non-electric can opener
- Paper plates
- Napkins
- Plastic cups
- Utensils
First Aid
- First Aid manual
- Sterile adhesive bandages of different sizes
- Sterile gauze pads
- Hypoallergenic adhesive tape
- Triangular bandages
- Scissors
- Tweezers
- Sewing needle
- Moistened towelettes
- Antiseptic
- Disinfectant wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Thermometer
- Tube of petroleum jelly
- Safety pins
- Soap
- Latex gloves
- Sunscreen
- Aspirin or other pain reliever
- Anti-diarrheal medicine
- Antacid
- Laxative
- Cotton balls
- Q-tips
Clothing
- Rain gear like jackets, hats, umbrellas and rain boots
- Sturdy shoes or boots and work gloves
Vehicle
- Keep your vehicle's tanks filled with gas
- Spare tire
- Jumper cables
- Flashlight, extra batteries
- Reflective triangles
- Map
- Reflective vest
- Car phone charger
- Flares
- Blanket
Pet care items
- Pet food and water to last at least 7 days
- Proper identification
- Medical records/microchip information
- Carrier or cage
- Muzzle and leash
- Water and food bowls
- Medications
- Supplies for your service animal
Special needs items
- Specialty items for infants, small children, the elderly and family members with disabilities
How do you prepare for a hurricane if you're a senior or have a disability?
If you haven't already done so, please consider registering in advance with your local emergency management office, as each keep a current list of people within a community who have a disability/special need so you can be quickly located and assisted during an emergency. For a full list of each county EMA across Florida, click here.
It's recommended to register for assistance if you need electricity to operate medical equipment, need transport services to evacuate due to a medical condition, or need assistance accessing medication during a disaster.
Disaster prep tip for seniors
Below are some additions the FDEM recommends for your disaster supply kit:
- Prescribed eyeglasses
- Dentures
- All medications, prescriptions
- List of medications with dosages
- Blanket
- Medical equipment for your conditions with extra batteries
- Medical bracelet or ID
- Insurance/prescription cards (Medicaid/Medicare cards)
- Contact list of doctors, relatives
- Walking stick/wheelchair
- Incontinence products (adult diapers/liners)
Medication requirements
The FDEM recommends that you have a minimum two-week supply of all your prescription medications as well as a list of them and any special instructions.
In Florida, you can get a 30-day refill of your prescription only if you reside in a county that:
- Is under a hurricane warning issued by the National Weather Service
- Is under a state of emergency executive order declared by the governor
- Has activated its emergency operations center/emergency management plan
Under the above listed circumstances, the "refill too soon" restrictions must be waived on prescriptions.
Click here to learn more and register for the state special needs registry.
What should you do for your pets before a storm?
Whether you're a pet owner or have livestock, it's essential to consider their needs when developing a plan. If you evacuate your home, you should not leave your pets and animals behind.
If you're having to evacuate, check to see if different options allow animals. The FDEM recommends:
- Contacting hotels and motels outside of an evacuation zone to check policies on accepting pets and restrictions on number, size and species. Ask if "no pet" could be waived in an emergency.
- Keep a list of "pet friendly" places, including numbers. Call ahead for reservations. You can also go to Pet's Welcome to search pet friendly hotels and motels.
- Ask friends, relatives or outside the affected area whether they could shelter your animals.
- Prepare a list of boarding facilities and veterinarians who could shelter animals in an emergency; include 24-hour phone numbers.
- Ask local animal shelters if they provide emergency shelter or foster care for pets in a disaster. This should be your last resort as they may be overburdened.
Whether you're staying at home or leaving, you should have a disaster supply kit for your pet including:
- Medications and medical records (in a waterproof container) and first aid kit
- Sturdy leashes, harnesses and/or carriers
- Photo of you and your pets (having an updated photo will help validate ownership in the event you are separated)
- Information on feeding schedules, medical conditions, behavior problems, and name and number of your veterinarian in case you have to foster or board your pets
- Pet beds and toys if easily transportable
In the event that you are not home when an evacuation order comes, find out if a neighbor would be willing to take your pets and meet you at a prearranged location.
If you have livestock, your supply kit will be similar with potentially the following additions:
- Handling equipment
- Dry bedding
- Windbreaks
If you're sheltering in place and have livestock, do not confine animals to a barn. Instead, survey your property for the best location, keep clear of non-native trees as they uproot easily, ensure the area is free of overhead poles and power lines and ensure the property is not less than one acre in size.
How do you know if you should stay or evacuate before a hurricane hits?
If your home is not located in an evacuation zone, you could shelter at home during a storm.
To find your evacuation zone and potential shelter locations across Tampa Bay counties, click here.
ALSO READ: Here's how to find your hurricane evacuation zone across Florida
If you hunker down, stay inside, away from windows and exterior doors. Do not leave your home until officials say it is safe to do so.
What do you do after a hurricane?
- Stay inside until local officials have deemed that the threat has passed.
- Stay out of floodwaters
- Throw out food that has come into contact with the floodwater and boil drinking water before using it.
- Never drive through flood roadways or around barricades.
- Report broken utilities to the correct authorities.
- Never use a wet electrical device
- If power is out, use flashlights
- Practice generator safety by never using one indoors or in a garage, keeping them dry and 20 feet away from windows, doors, vents and air conditioning equipment
- Be careful near damaged buildings
- Stay away from power lines
- Protect yourself from animals and pests
How do you clean your home safely after a hurricane?
According to the FDEM, mucking and gutting is the first step in the rebuilding process after you experience flooding.
Below is a step-by-step overview of the process:
- Interior debris removal (Separate construction and demolition debris into separate piles and place on side of roadway)
- Mucking out (Remove mud, muck and silt deposits and then hose the structure out)
- Gutting (Remove all damaged drywall, cabinetry, carpeting, etc. The amount needed depends on the damage)
- Clean and sanitize (Scrub surfaces, clean out all mold/mildew. Use box fans to dry out structure and prevent mold from growing).
- Reinstall and replace (Reinstall new wood, sheet rock, fixtures, etc.).
For more, click here.
How do you apply for FEMA assistance?
Depending on the disaster declaration, you can potentially apply for FEMA assistance. According to the FDEM, here are the different ways you can apply:
- Online
- Using the FEMA mobile app
- Call FEMA at 800-621-3362 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number of that service.
- Temporary FEMA disaster recovery centers may open in hurricane-affected areas. Check the FEMA app or visit the FEMA DRC Locator to find the locations and hours of operation.
What should you bring to a FEMA disaster recovery center?
- Social security number
- Address of the damaged home or apartment
- Description of the damage
- Information about insurance coverage
- Current phone number
- Address where you can receive mail
- Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit
For any further questions you may have or to find a Spanish version for a hurricane guide, click here.