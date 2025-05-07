From supplies, pets, to applying for FEMA assistance: Answering common hurricane-related questions

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The season can prompt a variety of emotions and stress on how you should prepare and what you should do following a natural disaster.

Here's a rundown of some answers to questions you may have:

What's the difference between a hurricane watch and hurricane warning?

Hurricane watch:

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, when a watch is issued, it means conditions are possible in the area within 48 hours.

This should trigger your disaster plan and proactive measures should be taken — especially those that take more time — like securing a boat or leaving a barrier island.

Hurricane warning:

When a warning is issued, this means conditions are expected in the area within 36 hours.

Once this is issued, you should be in the process of completing proactive actions and deciding the safest location to be during a storm.

What documents should you have on hand during an emergency?

Below is a list of important documents you should make sure is all kept in a water proof container:



Insurance cards

Medical records

Banking information

Credit card numbers

Copies of Social Security cards

Copies of birth and/or marriage certificates

Other personal documents

Set of car, house and office keys

Service animal I.D., veterinary records and proof of ownership

Information about where you receive medication, the name of the drug and dosage

Copy of will

What supplies should I have during a hurricane?

Aside from the list of important documents, below is a supply kit checklist of items you should ensure you have during a disaster, based on categories. This list is provided by the Florida Division of Emergency Management:

General



Two weeks minimum supply of medication, regularly used medical supplies and a list of allergies

A list of the style, serial number and manufacturer of required medical devices

Batteries

Flashlights (Do not use candles)

NOAA Weather Radio (Battery operated or hand cranked)

Cash (Banks and ATMs may not be available after a storm)

Cell phone chargers

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Phone numbers



Have a list of numbers including the county emergency management office, evacuation sites, doctors, banks, schools, a veterinarian, a number for out-of-town contacts, friends and family.

Food and water



Nonperishable packaged or canned food and beverages, snack foods, juices, baby food, and any special dietary items to last at least 7 days

Water (One gallon per person per day)

Non-electric can opener

Paper plates

Napkins

Plastic cups

Utensils

First Aid



First Aid manual

Sterile adhesive bandages of different sizes

Sterile gauze pads

Hypoallergenic adhesive tape

Triangular bandages

Scissors

Tweezers

Sewing needle

Moistened towelettes

Antiseptic

Disinfectant wipes

Hand sanitizer

Thermometer

Tube of petroleum jelly

Safety pins

Soap

Latex gloves

Sunscreen

Aspirin or other pain reliever

Anti-diarrheal medicine

Antacid

Laxative

Cotton balls

Q-tips

Clothing



Rain gear like jackets, hats, umbrellas and rain boots

Sturdy shoes or boots and work gloves

Vehicle



Keep your vehicle's tanks filled with gas

Spare tire

Jumper cables

Flashlight, extra batteries

Reflective triangles

Map

Reflective vest

Car phone charger

Flares

Blanket

Pet care items



Pet food and water to last at least 7 days

Proper identification

Medical records/microchip information

Carrier or cage

Muzzle and leash

Water and food bowls

Medications

Supplies for your service animal

Special needs items



Specialty items for infants, small children, the elderly and family members with disabilities

How do you prepare for a hurricane if you're a senior or have a disability?

If you haven't already done so, please consider registering in advance with your local emergency management office, as each keep a current list of people within a community who have a disability/special need so you can be quickly located and assisted during an emergency. For a full list of each county EMA across Florida, click here.

It's recommended to register for assistance if you need electricity to operate medical equipment, need transport services to evacuate due to a medical condition, or need assistance accessing medication during a disaster.

Disaster prep tip for seniors

Below are some additions the FDEM recommends for your disaster supply kit:



Prescribed eyeglasses

Dentures

All medications, prescriptions

List of medications with dosages

Blanket

Medical equipment for your conditions with extra batteries

Medical bracelet or ID

Insurance/prescription cards (Medicaid/Medicare cards)

Contact list of doctors, relatives

Walking stick/wheelchair

Incontinence products (adult diapers/liners)

Medication requirements

The FDEM recommends that you have a minimum two-week supply of all your prescription medications as well as a list of them and any special instructions.

In Florida, you can get a 30-day refill of your prescription only if you reside in a county that:



Is under a hurricane warning issued by the National Weather Service

Is under a state of emergency executive order declared by the governor

Has activated its emergency operations center/emergency management plan

Under the above listed circumstances, the "refill too soon" restrictions must be waived on prescriptions.

Click here to learn more and register for the state special needs registry.

What should you do for your pets before a storm?

Whether you're a pet owner or have livestock, it's essential to consider their needs when developing a plan. If you evacuate your home, you should not leave your pets and animals behind.

If you're having to evacuate, check to see if different options allow animals. The FDEM recommends:



Contacting hotels and motels outside of an evacuation zone to check policies on accepting pets and restrictions on number, size and species. Ask if "no pet" could be waived in an emergency.

Keep a list of "pet friendly" places, including numbers. Call ahead for reservations. You can also go to Pet's Welcome to search pet friendly hotels and motels.

Ask friends, relatives or outside the affected area whether they could shelter your animals.

Prepare a list of boarding facilities and veterinarians who could shelter animals in an emergency; include 24-hour phone numbers.

Ask local animal shelters if they provide emergency shelter or foster care for pets in a disaster. This should be your last resort as they may be overburdened.

Whether you're staying at home or leaving, you should have a disaster supply kit for your pet including:



Medications and medical records (in a waterproof container) and first aid kit

Sturdy leashes, harnesses and/or carriers

Photo of you and your pets (having an updated photo will help validate ownership in the event you are separated)

Information on feeding schedules, medical conditions, behavior problems, and name and number of your veterinarian in case you have to foster or board your pets

Pet beds and toys if easily transportable

In the event that you are not home when an evacuation order comes, find out if a neighbor would be willing to take your pets and meet you at a prearranged location.

If you have livestock, your supply kit will be similar with potentially the following additions:



Handling equipment

Dry bedding

Windbreaks

If you're sheltering in place and have livestock, do not confine animals to a barn. Instead, survey your property for the best location, keep clear of non-native trees as they uproot easily, ensure the area is free of overhead poles and power lines and ensure the property is not less than one acre in size.

How do you know if you should stay or evacuate before a hurricane hits?

If your home is not located in an evacuation zone, you could shelter at home during a storm.

To find your evacuation zone and potential shelter locations across Tampa Bay counties, click here.

ALSO READ: Here's how to find your hurricane evacuation zone across Florida

If you hunker down, stay inside, away from windows and exterior doors. Do not leave your home until officials say it is safe to do so.

What do you do after a hurricane?

Stay inside until local officials have deemed that the threat has passed.

Stay out of floodwaters

Throw out food that has come into contact with the floodwater and boil drinking water before using it. Never drive through flood roadways or around barricades. Report broken utilities to the correct authorities.

Never use a wet electrical device

If power is out, use flashlights

Practice generator safety by never using one indoors or in a garage, keeping them dry and 20 feet away from windows, doors, vents and air conditioning equipment

Be careful near damaged buildings

Stay away from power lines

Protect yourself from animals and pests

How do you clean your home safely after a hurricane?

According to the FDEM, mucking and gutting is the first step in the rebuilding process after you experience flooding.

Below is a step-by-step overview of the process:



Interior debris removal (Separate construction and demolition debris into separate piles and place on side of roadway) Mucking out (Remove mud, muck and silt deposits and then hose the structure out) Gutting (Remove all damaged drywall, cabinetry, carpeting, etc. The amount needed depends on the damage) Clean and sanitize (Scrub surfaces, clean out all mold/mildew. Use box fans to dry out structure and prevent mold from growing). Reinstall and replace (Reinstall new wood, sheet rock, fixtures, etc.).

For more, click here.

How do you apply for FEMA assistance?

Depending on the disaster declaration, you can potentially apply for FEMA assistance. According to the FDEM, here are the different ways you can apply:



Online

Using the FEMA mobile app

Call FEMA at 800-621-3362 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number of that service.

Temporary FEMA disaster recovery centers may open in hurricane-affected areas. Check the FEMA app or visit the FEMA DRC Locator to find the locations and hours of operation.

What should you bring to a FEMA disaster recovery center?

Social security number

Address of the damaged home or apartment

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

Current phone number

Address where you can receive mail

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit

For any further questions you may have or to find a Spanish version for a hurricane guide, click here.