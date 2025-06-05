© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

How to apply for disaster unemployment assistance in Florida after a hurricane

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul
Published June 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Unemployment benefits claim and stack of documents.
designer491/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Unemployment benefits claim and stack of documents.

Floridians can receive a weekly benefit up to $275 if their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted due to a major disaster.

In preparation for the 2025 hurricane season, you might be packing a go-kit or hardening your home against potential physical damages.

But you should also prepare for the financial damages a storm can bring.

In many cases, people lose out on days or weeks of work following a major hurricane. That can reduce a household’s monthly income, adding to the financial stress of hurricane recovery.

ALSO READ: A Dade City citrus worker lost a week of paid work to the hurricanes. Now she’s feeling it

To recoup those losses, Floridians can apply for disaster unemployment assistance following a major hurricane in their region.

WUSF’s Gabriella Paul spoke with Florida Department of Commerce assistant deputy secretary Wendy Castle about how to apply for the benefits.

What is the difference between Florida’s regular reemployment assistance and disaster unemployment assistance?

So, reemployment assistance, which the Feds refer to as unemployment assistance…[are] temporary benefits that are offered to Floridians that are temporarily out of work while they are trying to find work and get back into the workforce.

We also have disaster unemployment assistance. The purpose… is to provide the temporary financial assistance and benefits to individuals who have lost employment [or] self-employment due to a major disaster that has been declared.

Can you describe the process of applying for disaster unemployment assistance?

Absolutely. So, with disaster unemployment assistance, individuals…can apply for assistance once a major disaster is declared [in your county] by the President and FEMA [the Federal Emergency Management Agency].

Individuals first have to apply for reemployment assistance. And then, once they exhaust the reemployment benefits, then they can move and apply for [disaster unemployment assistance]…

Individuals can go to our website Floridajobs.org where they can go on the portal and apply for reemployment and disaster unemployment assistance, and they can do that from their computer [or] from a mobile device.

Also, we respond to disasters…we do have people out in the field, that are at recovery center [where you] can go and get assistance in applying. Individuals can [also] call directly to an agent if they are having difficulties.

What information do you need to apply for disaster unemployment assistance?

With an application, they definitely need to have: social security number, their name and address of the employer that they worked for in the impacted areas, or [proof] of their self-employment.

Links, resources for disaster unemployment assistance:

Tags
Weather 2025 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonUnemploymentHurricane RecoveryDisaster Aid
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
See stories by Gabriella Paul
Related Stories
  1. How Tampa Bay businesses are recovering from 2024 hurricanes, preparing for this year
  2. Feeding Tampa Bay president and CEO talks 2024 hurricanes, rebuilding community
  3. Forecasters predict above-average hurricane season again
  4. It's time to start preparing your hurricane documents
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now