© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida Matters

How Tampa Bay businesses are recovering from 2024 hurricanes, preparing for this year

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn Doctor
Published May 27, 2025 at 6:30 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Property owners who preferred not to be named assess damage to their home and business, which bears orange notices calling for demolition, after the passage of Hurricane Milton, on Manasota Key in Englewood, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
Property owners who preferred not to be named assess damage to their home and business, which bears orange notices calling for demolition, after the passage of Hurricane Milton, on Manasota Key in Englewood, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.

On "Florida Matters," we discuss hurricane recovery for Tampa Bay area businesses following the 2024 storms. We also look into how business owners can prepare and find relief this year.

Building a business can be hard work. And for business owners across the Tampa Bay region, there’s been an added disruption — hurricanes.

Hurricanes Milton and Helene caused tens of millions of dollars in damage to Pinellas County businesses. And that number grows exponentially when you look around the rest of the region.

Pinellas beaches are open for business, but hotel rooms are still closed along the beaches as some hotels await repairs. Even businesses that weren’t physically damaged were still impacted.

ALSO READ: From supplies, pets, to applying for FEMA assistance: Answering common hurricane-related questions

On this episode of Florida Matters, you’ll hear from two people who are in the thick of helping businesses rebuild after last year’s storms while also preparing for this year’s storm season.

Charlie Justice is the CEO of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. And Jennifer Biles is a business consultant with the Small Business Development Center at the University of South Florida.

They talk about what hurricane recovery has looked like for impacted businesses and how business owners can prepare and find relief this year.

A woman (left) and a man (right) stand together in front of a tree that's in front of a building.
Gracyn Doctor
/
WUSF
Jennifer Biles (left) and Charlie Justice (right).

Click here to find out how you can find assistance for your business.

Listen to the full episode on the media player above. And you can click here to learn more about preparing for the 2025 Hurricane Season, which starts on June 1.

Tags
Florida Matters 2025 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonTampa Bay2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor