Florida Matters

Rising grocery prices and looming SNAP cuts squeeze Tampa families

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie Horace
Published August 19, 2025 at 6:30 PM EDT
A sign reads "Dairy" in a refrigerated aisle at Winn-Dixie.
Gabriella Paul
/
WUSF
A sign reads "dairy" in a refrigerated aisle at Winn-Dixie in Tampa. The metro area saw the second-highest grocery price increase nationally with a 4.3% jump since March 2024.

On "Florida Matters," we run down the grocery list of how inflation and big changes to SNAP benefits are affecting Tampa Bay families and beyond. Plus, a pediatrician talks about healthy school lunch options.

Inflation has cooled off a bit this year, and prices aren’t going through the roof like they were last year and the year before. But they’re still creeping up. Add cuts to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, and some families in the Tampa Bay region are worried they’ll go hungry.

This week on "Florida Matters," Taylour Grant, a single mom from Tampa, joined us to talk about how SNAP benefits help her buy groceries for her four kids.

And WUSF’s Gabriella Paul talked about the wider impact of cuts to those benefits.

Finally, if your kids are in school, you might have had the conversation about whether to pack a lunch or let them have school lunch. We chatted about healthy school lunch options with Dr. David Berger, a pediatrician with Wholistic Pediatrics and Family Care in Tampa.

Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for "Florida Matters," my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
