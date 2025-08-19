Rising grocery prices and looming SNAP cuts squeeze Tampa families

Inflation has cooled off a bit this year, and prices aren’t going through the roof like they were last year and the year before. But they’re still creeping up. Add cuts to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, and some families in the Tampa Bay region are worried they’ll go hungry.

This week on "Florida Matters," Taylour Grant, a single mom from Tampa, joined us to talk about how SNAP benefits help her buy groceries for her four kids.

And WUSF’s Gabriella Paul talked about the wider impact of cuts to those benefits.

Finally, if your kids are in school, you might have had the conversation about whether to pack a lunch or let them have school lunch. We chatted about healthy school lunch options with Dr. David Berger, a pediatrician with Wholistic Pediatrics and Family Care in Tampa.

