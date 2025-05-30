© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Download: Hurricane guides and checklists to print out ahead of storms

WUSF | By Meleah Lyden
Published May 30, 2025 at 2:00 AM EDT
People on a boat on a flooded street. To their left is a car half-submerged in the floodwaters.
Mike Stewart
/
AP
People are rescued from an apartment complex in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Clearwater.

In case you lose power, here are different guides you can feel free to download and print out ahead of any hurricanes this season. Just click the link you want and the download or print icon to save it for the future.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The season can prompt a lot of anxiety, but here at WUSF, we are here to help you feel as prepared as possible.

ALSO READ: From supplies, pets, to applying for FEMA assistance: Answering common hurricane-related questions

Below are different hurricane guides throughout Tampa Bay that you can download and print ahead of any storms. This way, you can have any information on hand in case your power goes out. The guides range from a supply checklist to an emergency financial preparedness toolkit, where you can keep track of the accounts you may need after an emergency to file insurance claims or pay for repairs.

Tampa Bay area

Hillsborough County Disaster Planning Guide

Hillsborough County Evacuation Zone Map

Pinellas County Hurricane Guide

Pasco County Disaster Preparedness Guide

Citrus County Disaster Planning Guide

Click here for further information on county evacuation zones and shelters.

Florida

Florida Division of Emergency Management Hurricane Guide

Financial preparation

Florida Emergency Financial Preparedness Toolkit

Document And Insure Your Property

FEMA: Safeguard Critical Documents And Valuables

Checklists

American Red Cross Hurricane Preparedness Checklist

What Should Be In Your Hurricane Kit?

Preparing Your Pets
