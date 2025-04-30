Find your hurricane evacuation zone, shelter in Pinellas County

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, it's essential for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying flood-prone area, a mobile home, or an unsafe structure during the season. This is because these areas and buildings are the most likely to be evacuated.

If an evacuation order is not issued for your area and your house is not part of an evacuation zone, you could consider sheltering in place.

If you're in an evacuation zone, listen to orders from officials. The main zones are divided A-F, with A being the most vulnerable and likely to be evacuated first.

Pinellas County evacuation zones

In the map below, type in your address to see what zone you're in.

You can also click here for a map by Pinellas County officials that has the zones listed as A-E, evacuation routes and shelters that are open. You can also get access to this by downloading the Ready Pinellas app on your phone. On this app, you can personalize emergency plans, save insurance information and more.

Pinellas County shelters

The county has a list of emergency shelters that could be opened during an evacuation. It lists their status, which will be updated regularly when an evacuation is ordered. Not all shelters are open for every location.

Click here for the full list.

Officials say not to assume that a shelter you used in the past will be open and to check the site before finalizing your plans. Also, make sure to come to a shelter prepared. Click here for a list of items they recommend.

In the event of an emergency, and you are a resident who will require extra assistance, like needing oxygen or mobility help, click here to learn more.

You can also sign up for free alerts about emergencies and other community news in Pinellas County by clicking here. The county's social media is @PinellasGov and @PinellasEM (the latter is only for X).

Here is the county's full hurricane guide for any additional information you may have.