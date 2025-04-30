Find your hurricane evacuation zone, shelter in Pasco County

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, it's essential for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying flood-prone area, a mobile home, or an unsafe structure during the season. This is because these areas and buildings are the most likely to be evacuated.

If an evacuation order is not issued for your area and your house is not part of an evacuation zone, you could consider sheltering in place.

Pasco County evacuation zone map

In Pasco County, the zones are divided by A-E, with A being the most vulnerable and would be evacuated first.

You can type your address on the map below to find your zone. You can also click here to find the county's map.

Pasco County shelters

According to the county, officials will be announcing if any shelters are opened and where they are located.

Not every shelter is open for every incident. Officials encourage you to verify that there is space at a shelter before arriving. All county shelters accept pets.

If you or a family member has disabilities or health troubles, you'll want to plan ahead and register with the county's emergency management team. Click here to learn more information if this applies to you.

You can sign up for the county's emergency notification system to ensure you're getting the latest information by clicking here.

You can also get the latest information on the county's website and social media.

The county also has a disaster preparedness guide that includes important numbers to know.