This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Find your hurricane evacuation zone, shelter in Pasco County

WUSF | By Meleah Lyden
Published April 30, 2025 at 2:00 AM EDT
A yellow hurricane emergency sign in front of grey clouds
Adobe Stock
Hurricane evacuation zones and shelters in Pasco County.

Pasco County announces which shelters are opening during times of emergency. Make sure you're signed up for alerts and checking with the county before heading to a shelter.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, it's essential for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying flood-prone area, a mobile home, or an unsafe structure during the season. This is because these areas and buildings are the most likely to be evacuated.

If an evacuation order is not issued for your area and your house is not part of an evacuation zone, you could consider sheltering in place.

Pasco County evacuation zone map

In Pasco County, the zones are divided by A-E, with A being the most vulnerable and would be evacuated first.

You can type your address on the map below to find your zone. You can also click here to find the county's map.

Pasco County shelters

According to the county, officials will be announcing if any shelters are opened and where they are located.

Not every shelter is open for every incident. Officials encourage you to verify that there is space at a shelter before arriving. All county shelters accept pets.

If you or a family member has disabilities or health troubles, you'll want to plan ahead and register with the county's emergency management team. Click here to learn more information if this applies to you.

You can sign up for the county's emergency notification system to ensure you're getting the latest information by clicking here.

You can also get the latest information on the county's website and social media.

The county also has a disaster preparedness guide that includes important numbers to know.

Meleah Lyden
I was always that kid who asked the question, "Why?"
