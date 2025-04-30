How to find your hurricane evacuation zone, shelter in Hernando County

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, it's essential for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying flood-prone area, a mobile home, or an unsafe structure during the season. This is because these areas and buildings are the most likely to be evacuated.

If an evacuation order is not issued for your area and your house is not part of an evacuation zone, you could consider sheltering in place.

Hernando County evacuation zones

Hernando County is divided between evacuation zones A-E, with A being considered the most vulnerable and likely to be evacuated first.

Type in your address in the map below to find out which zone you are located in. If you have trouble accessing, click here.

If you are in a zone ordered to evacuate, you should leave with enough time to get to where you will weather the storm. This can be a friend's or family's home, a hotel/motel, or a nearby designated shelter. You should also make sure your destination is not in an area that has been ordered to evacuate.

Hernando County shelters

According to county officials, evacuation shelters will be available to residents as a last resort. They will be open based on the nature and timing of the threat to the county.

You should not go to a shelter unless local officials have announced it is open.

For any updated shelter information, click here. You can also keep up with the county's social media on Facebook and X.

If you need assistance in an evacuation or need to go to a special needs evacuation shelter, please register with the Hernando County Emergency Management by clicking here or calling (352) 754-4083. Pre-registration helps the county when time is limited.

If you're registered in an event of an emergency, you'll be in the system for transportation and sheltering. The special needs evacuation shelters do not provide hands-on medical care, only medical monitoring. Examples of qualifying medical needs include the use of oxygen or the use of medical equipment.

To sign up for Hernando County's emergency alert program, click here.