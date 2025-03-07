© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Miami Beach, other hot spots will get state aid to curb chaos during spring break

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published March 7, 2025 at 12:32 PM EST
Miami Beach park rangers watch over crowds Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Miami Beach, Fla. Miami Beach officials have come up with a plan to curb spring breakers after three consecutive years of violence, including two fatal shootings last year.
Marta Lavandier
/
AP
Park rangers watch over crowds Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Miami Beach. Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said 2024 was more tame than in previous years.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he has directed state law enforcement officials to assist Miami Beach and other cities with resources and personnel through April.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to help Miami Beach with its spring break crackdown.

The governor applauded the city for its efforts to make the popular tourism period safer for all visitors and residents during a press conference at Z Hotel Miami in Miami Beach on Thursday.

DeSantis said he has directed state law enforcement officials to assist Miami Beach and other cities with resources and personnel through April.

"We owe it to the people that live here. We owe it to people that visit here to make sure that this is orderly and safe for everybody involved," DeSantis said.

Last year, more than 140 Florida Highway Patrol troopers were deployed across the state’s most-visited spring break hot spots. Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said 2024 was more tame than in previous years.


"We kept people safe and our businesses boomed. We had calm instead of chaos as we saw in years past. But I always say it's not just the month of March. Law and order is 365 days a year," Meiner said.

Some measures the city has implemented for spring break this year include DUI checkpoints, $100 parking fees and curfews. 

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

Helen Acevedo
