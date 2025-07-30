Ricardo Cuomo

Journalism has been a part of my life ever since I can remember. My mom worked in the industry for almost 20 years and passed on to me her love for writing and storytelling.

I was born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela, and moved to Florida three years ago to pursue a degree in Mass Communications at USF.

I’ve worked in TV broadcast production for USF sports on ESPN+, taking on roles such as camera operator, replay operator, and technical director. I’m also a sports writer for The Oracle, the school’s student-run newspaper.

Through WUSF, I hope to explore the radio industry and develop the skills I need for a future career in journalism.